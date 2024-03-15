NYDJ Launches First Wheelchair-Fit Denim Jean with QVC

The popular denim brand will launch an adaptive wheelchair-fit option of the bestselling Marilyn Straight jean, exclusively with QVC

WEST CHESTER, Pa., March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QVC® , world leader in live video commerce ("vCommerce"), announced today that it has collaborated with NYDJ to launch the brand's first wheelchair-fit design jean, exclusively for QVC. The first entry into adaptive designs from the national denim brand is part of QVC's growing assortment of accessible and adaptive product offerings and will premiere on-air on March 16.

Five diverse models are showcasing NYDJ's Marilyn Straight Adapt-Denim™ jeans alongside Brand Ambassador Mark Peters. All models pose in various denim hues with white tops, while Mark, donning a white shirt and black sportscoat, stands among them. In the forefront, a wheelchair model poses elegantly.

Designed by the experts who created the best-fitting women's jeans, the NYDJ Marilyn Straight Adapt-Denim™ jean wheelchair-fit makes stylish denim more accessible for millions of wheelchair users with adjusted fit points, including a higher back rise and lower front rise, flat seams, faux front pockets and woven tags. The new denim adjusts to one's waist with inner elastic adjustment, features an elastic back waist for extra ease, has a functional fly with snap closure and a pocket-free seat, and is made of the brand's softest Sure Stretch® fabric with lift tuck® technology.

"Since their launch in 2017, NYDJ has been one of the top-selling denim brands at QVC and we are proud to be collaborating with them to launch their first adaptive denim style," said Rachel Ungaro, GMM and VP of Fashion Merchandising for QVC. "NYDJ shares our dedication to inclusive fashion with styles that resonate with a broader audience, fostering an environment where customers feel comfortable, represented and confident. As we continue to listen and learn along this journey to grow our accessible and adaptive offerings, we are grateful that NYDJ has chosen to collaborate with us and the disability community to bring a wheelchair-fit denim option exclusively to our customers. The Marilyn Straight is one of our most popular jeans and it will now be accessible to even more people."

"According to research from the U.S. Census Bureau, an estimated 5.5 million people in the U.S. use a wheelchair for mobility. When QVC approached NYDJ about creating a wheelchair-fit jean, we were excited by the opportunity. After all, that's who we are—dedicated to delivering timeless and on-trend fashion that empowers women to feel comfortable and confident—like her best self," said Mark Peters, Director of Consumer Experience & Retail Store Operations for NYDJ. "This entire process from design and construction to fit testing was a collaborative effort with the disability community. We not only wanted to ensure style and comfort, but also a level of ease and independence. We believe everyone deserves inclusive fashion with styles and designs that make them feel seen. Ultimately, our goal is to live up to our number one core value of providing the perfect fit for women. Now, through Adapt-Denim™, I'm proud to say that we are becoming a more inclusive brand!"

The NYDJ Marilyn Straight Adapt-Denim Jean Wheelchair-Fit is available now on QVC.com and will premiere on-air Saturday, March 16 at 3 p.m. EST with NYDJ Brand Ambassador Mark Peters. To shop for other accessible and adaptive solutions, visit QVC's dedicated digital storefront at Adaptive & Accessible – QVC.com.

