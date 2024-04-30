A SIZZLING SUMMER AWAITS: OMNI SERVES UP EPIC 'THESE ARE THE DAYS' EXPERIENCES

From Fishing Excursions with Private Chefs to Dude-Worthy Stunts, Omni Invites Travelers to Create Unforgettable Memories

DALLAS, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Now more than ever travelers are prioritizing experiences over material possessions, craving authentic, immersive encounters that allow them to connect with local culture and communities. This summer, Omni Hotels & Resorts is rolling out an exclusive array of Signature Experiences that will be relived by its guests for years to come. Omni underscores its dedication to crafting lasting memories with the launch of the new "These are the Days" program at its expansive collection of over 50 hotels and resorts.

"There's no time like right now to go, to see, to do, to take a vacation perfectly tailored to you and your family," said Jeff Doane, Chief Commercial Officer of Omni Hotels & Resorts. "These are the times you'll look back on as the best in your life, and Omni is the place that will ensure you remember them. Through our Signature Experiences, we aim to cater to guests in search of distinctive vacation opportunities, while also highlighting the finest aspects of each destination in a personalized manner that will stay with you and your family for years to come."

Travelers can now begin booking Omni's "These are the Days" lineup of premier Signature Experiences:

Go on a "Hooked on Amelia Island " private deep-sea fishing charter followed by an intimate chef's table dining experience featuring hand-caught fish like grouper, drum and sea bass (Omni Amelia Island Resort).

" private deep-sea fishing charter followed by an intimate chef's table dining experience featuring hand-caught fish like grouper, drum and sea bass (Omni Amelia Island Resort). Spend "A Dude Perfect Day" going one-on-one with the famous sports entertainers, from golf challenges on the massive "Dance Floor" putting green to behind-the-scenes access at their new headquarters (Omni PGA Frisco Resort, beginning Memorial Day).

"Float on Air" with a sunrise hot air balloon adventure complete with a secluded chef's breakfast at a private garden oasis (Omni Orlando Resort, beginning Memorial Day).

Be a professional golfer for the day at (Omni La Costa Resort) with a personalized golf club fitting with Callaway's expert fitters followed by a round of 18 holes on the newly designed Gil Hanse North Course.

Discover iconic experiences like touring the Johnny Cash Museum with a personal guide who was close to the legendary musician (Omni Nashville Hotel).

With a charitable touch and evening rituals that provide local flavor, Omni's "These are the Days" Signature Experiences elevate summer travel to new heights of meaning and authenticity. A portion of bookings will be donated to local non-profits, ensuring each curated adventure delivers an unparalleled level of hospitality and attention to detail.

Furthermore, all Omni properties will celebrate their destinations through nightly rituals this summer. From sunset wine tastings overlooking breathtaking vistas to beachside bonfires accompanied by live music performances, these newly implemented evening celebrations infuse stays with extra layers of local culture and charm.

More Ways to Elevate Your Summer with Omni

This summer, Omni is also infusing a vibrant, refreshing citrus twist into the resort experience with the new Summer of Citrus food & beverage program:

Signature poolside menu of zesty cocktails and light bites like citrus chili salmon tacos and kelp noodle bowls, featuring peak summer citrus flavors

Citrus-inspired spa treatments and amenities at select resort spas

Lively lobby activations and refreshment stations bursting with oranges, lemons and limes

Special shareable moments like popsicle carts, frozen citrus towels, and sunglass cleaning stations

The relaunch of Omni's Select Guest loyalty program in 2024 allows members to earn rewards faster than ever. Credits can be accrued for every dollar spent on accommodations and experiences, accelerating the earning of free nights and elevated membership tiers. As an added perk this summer, kids 10 and under eat all meals free when staying with Select Guest members.

Savvy travelers can also take advantage of Omni's "Longer Days, Longer Stays" offer to save up to 20% on summer getaways booked between April 22 - September 2, 2024 for stays through September 29th:

"Longer Days, Longer Stays" Package Details:

Book By: April 22 - September 2, 2024

Stay Dates: May 23 - September 29, 2024

Length of Stay: 2 nights (15% off hotels, 10% resorts), 3+ nights (20% off hotels, 15% resorts)

Explore all of Omni's epic summer offerings and book your unforgettable "These are the Days" escape at omnihotels.com. Follow the memories on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram with #OmniExperiences.

About Omni Hotels & Resorts:

