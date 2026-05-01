A Smarter Way to Upgrade: Insta360 Trade-In Program Expands to Support More Devices

LOS ANGELES, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Insta360, a global leader in 360-degree and AI-powered imaging, today announced its Trade-In Program, offering creators a more practical way to upgrade their gear. The program allows users to send in old or unused cameras and receive store credit for new Insta360 products.

Designed to be more flexible than traditional trade-in options, the program is not limited to Insta360 devices. It supports a broader range of eligible cameras, giving creators a more accessible path to upgrade their setup without being tied to a single ecosystem.

A Familiar Problem for Creators

For many creators, upgrading gear isn't as simple as buying the latest device. Older cameras often sit unused, while selling them through second-hand platforms can be time-consuming, from managing inquiries to handling shipping and payments.

At the same time, expectations for content quality continue to rise. Features like high-resolution video, advanced stabilization, and AI-powered tracking are quickly becoming standard across platforms, pushing creators to upgrade more frequently.

Insta360's Trade-In Program is designed to simplify that process by turning existing gear into immediate value, without the usual friction of resale.

How the Program Works

The process is straightforward. Creators apply through Insta360's support portal, submit their device details for evaluation, and send in their gear using a prepaid shipping label. Once the device passes inspection, users receive store credit for the Insta360 Store.

Coupon values vary by product, with current offers including up to US$100 toward Insta360 X5 and up to US$80 toward X4 Air, GO Ultra or Ace Pro 2. Equivalent values apply across regional storefronts.

Built for Real-World Creator Setups

Modern creators often work across multiple devices and systems, rather than relying on a single brand. Recognizing this, Insta360's Trade-In Program accepts a broader range of eligible devices, including both previous-generation Insta360 products and cameras from other popular brands.

This flexible approach lowers the barrier to upgrading, allowing creators to refresh their setup without navigating the complexity of selling gear independently.

Availability

The Trade-In Program is live in the United States, Canada, Japan, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan region, and Macau region. Eligible devices, current coupon values, and full terms are listed on the Insta360 support portal. Coupons can't be exchanged for cash, combined with other promotions, or split across multiple purchases. For a full list of eligible devices, current trade-in values, and program details, visit: https://www.insta360.com/support/workorder/trade-in/create

About Insta360

With a "Think bold" mindset, Insta360 empowers people to capture and share their lives in extraordinary ways. Recognized as a market leader and innovator, Insta360's vast lineup includes the world's best-selling 360 cameras in the X Series, the thumb-sized GO Series for everyday capture, and an extensive range of action cameras, gimbals, webcams, and professional photography solutions. With intuitive, AI-powered software, Insta360 simplifies the creative process, allowing users to focus on storytelling without technical barriers. Insta360 is dedicated to helping a new generation of athletes, creatives, travelers, and professionals bring their ideas to life.

For more details, visit: http://www.insta360.com

About the Think Bold Fund: https://www.insta360.com/ThinkBoldFund

Read our blog: https://www.insta360.com/blog

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Insta360

Follow us on X: https://x.com/insta360

Follow us on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/insta360

Follow us on TikTok: http://tiktok.com/@insta360_official

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/insta360

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel: http://www.youtube.com/insta360

Press Contact

Insta360

[email protected]

SOURCE Insta360