Insta360 Releases Spring Update with Improved Android and iOS Support for Insta360 Flow 2 Series Handheld Gimbals

Update enhances compatibility for Samsung, Google Pixel, Huawei, Vivo, OPPO, iPhone, and more.

LOS ANGELES, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Insta360 today announced a major update to Flow 2 and Flow 2 Pro, expanding its pocket AI filmmaker offerings across both iPhone and Android devices. The update addresses long-standing limitations on Android, particularly around lens access, bringing native multi-lens support to flagship devices like the Samsung S26 Ultra, alongside faster 360 panoramas.

This update also brings further improvements to the iPhone experience, with features such as Dual View Mode and Apple Watch Control. The update is designed to make hands-free, cinematic shooting more accessible across devices, enabling users to capture stabilized footage without the need for a second operator.

All-Lens Quality: Native Lens Support for Android and iOS

Using a Flow 2 series gimbal with the Insta360 app now enables access to the ultra-wide and telephoto lenses on supported flagship Android phones, including devices from Samsung, Google Pixel, vivo, OPPO, and more. This delivers full-resolution output that matches the phone's native camera performance. Users can expect pro-grade results in dynamic shooting scenarios, from wide scenic shots to detailed close-ups.

Perfect for concerts, live sports, vlogs, and beyond, users can maintain crisp, high-quality output across a range of shooting scenarios. Optical telephoto lenses pair with smooth gimbal movements and Widescreen Mode to produce cinematic, rock-solid footage. Vloggers can use telephoto zoom to highlight subtle expressions or lighting details.

Faster 360 Panoramas for Instant Sharing

As the first and only phone gimbal capable of capturing true spherical panoramas, the Flow 2 series now gets even better with 360 Panorama 2.0, which generates seamless 360 stitched panoramas 50% faster, in just 20 seconds. Users can select any angle to save as a standard photo or create an interactive preview link to share directly on TikTok, Instagram, and other platforms, letting viewers pan, tilt, and apply effects.

360 Panorama 2.0 is a fast way to capture everything first and choose the best framing later. Create immersive panoramas from family trips or solo adventures, then share them with a link or reframe them using built-in creative templates such as Tiny Planet.

Dual View Mode

Dual View Mode enables users to capture more content without additional gear. It records simultaneously with the front and rear cameras or dual rear cameras, generating three independent clips in a single take. This provides effortless multi-angle coverage, whether capturing a reaction alongside the main shot or two different focal lengths at once.

Inspired by the strong response to dual-camera features on the latest iPhones, the Flow 2 series brings a similar experience to more users with no phone upgrade required. Combined with AI tracking, it keeps creators perfectly framed while producing dynamic, multi-perspective footage.

Apple Watch Control

Apple Watch Control brings remote control directly to the wrist. Users can frame shots, adjust settings, and start recording without ever touching the phone or gimbal, eliminating guesswork.

With Apple Watch Control, creators can seamlessly manage their shoots in real time, whether using the native iPhone camera or the Insta360 app. They can start or stop recording, switch modes, set timers, and use the Digital Crown for smooth zoom adjustments, all while staying in position and perfectly framed.

Other Features

AI Tracker

AI Tracker enables tracking across all Android devices and apps, unlocking unlimited shooting possibilities. Whether on a video call, live streaming, or capturing hands-free footage, it delivers smarter, smoother subject tracking in more scenarios.

Smartphone Remote Control

Smartphone Remote Control allows users to operate Flow 2 Pro remotely using a second smartphone. Creators can adjust angles, start or stop recording, or manage tracking without interrupting the shot. This provides flexibility for dynamic filming setups or solo shoots.

Multi-Person Tracking

Multi-Person Tracking captures every moment as Flow 2 Pro tracks multiple people in real time, keeping the entire group perfectly framed. From family photos to group dancing videos, the AI automatically adapts to the environment and follows every movement so everyone stays centered in the shot.

Active Zoom Tracking

Active Zoom Tracking enables zooming in up to 15x while tracking a moving subject. Flow 2 Pro is the first and only gimbal capable of tracking movements quickly and precisely, even at long distances. This delivers sharper and more stable images of fast-moving subjects, such as a child at a soccer game or a performer on stage.

Availability

This update is available now through the Insta360 app as well as insta360.com. Compatibility details vary by phone model. Visit the Insta360 website for more details.

About Insta360

With a "Think bold" mindset, Insta360 empowers people to capture and share their lives in extraordinary ways. Recognized as a market leader and innovator, Insta360's vast lineup includes the world's best-selling 360 cameras in the X Series, the thumb-sized GO Series for everyday capture, as well as an extensive range of action cameras, gimbals, webcams, and professional photography solutions. With intuitive, AI-powered software, Insta360 simplifies the creative process, allowing users to focus on storytelling without technical barriers. Insta360 is dedicated to helping a new generation of athletes, creatives, travelers and professionals bring their ideas to life.

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SOURCE Insta360