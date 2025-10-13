A Summer to Remember: Anchin Once Again Recognized as One of the Best

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchin, a leading accounting and advisory firm based in New York, is proud to announce a series of prestigious recognitions that affirm its continued commitment to excellence, innovation, and employee satisfaction. Over the recent months, Anchin has once again proven itself to be a firm of choice for both clients and professionals.

Among the accolades received:

Inside Public Accounting (IPA) – Best of the Best Firms

Recognized as one of IPA's "Best of the Best," Anchin stands out across key metrics, including client service, strategic planning, and operational excellence.

Anchin continues to be celebrated for its outstanding workplace culture, earning a spot on Crain's coveted list of Best Places to Work in New York.

Anchin has been named one of the largest accounting firms in New York, reflecting its sustained growth and impact in the region.

Anchin earned an Honorable Mention in Accounting Today's Best Firms to Work For, highlighting its dedication to fostering a supportive work environment.

"These recognitions reflect the heart of who we are, a firm that values excellence, collaboration, and the people who make it all possible," said Ann Stavrovich, Anchin's Chief Human Resources Officer. "We're proud of what we've built and excited for what's ahead."

The accolades highlight Anchin's ability to grow while remaining true to its roots. As a proud partner-owned firm for more than a century, Anchin continues to combine the resources of a large organization with the accessibility and personal service of a closely held firm. "Our continued recognition is really about our people," remarked Russell B. Shinsky, Managing Partner at Anchin. "From our commitment to mentorship to the collaborative culture we've built, it's our professionals who make Anchin the firm it is today. Remaining partner-owned allows us to invest in the growth of both our team and our clients, which has always been at the heart of our success."

About Anchin:

Anchin is a leading accounting, tax, and advisory firm specializing in the needs of privately held companies, investment funds, and high-net-worth individuals and families. Its highly focused industry specialization helps clients overcome challenges and achieve their financial objectives confidently. Consistently recognized in respected "best of" lists for service, firm management, and employee satisfaction, Anchin prioritizes partner-level engagement and commitment to employee happiness. The full-service firm, with a staff of approximately 600—including more than 65 partners, principals, and managing directors—provides a wide range of assurance, financial reporting, tax, and advisory services. Anchin has offices in New York City, Uniondale, New York, Boca Raton, Florida, and Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and is a member of BKR International. Recalculate what's possible by visiting us online at www.anchin.com.

