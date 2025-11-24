Anchin Maintains Effective Security Controls According to Recent SOC 2 Report

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchin, a leading accounting and advisory firm based in New York, announced that the company has undergone a System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 examination resulting in an independent CPA's report stating that management of Anchin's system maintained effective controls over the security of clients', vendors', stakeholders', and referral sources' data.

Soc 2 Certification from BARR Advisory

The engagement was performed by BARR Advisory, P.A. , a global cybersecurity consulting and compliance attestation firm that has served as a trusted advisor to hundreds of cloud-based and hybrid organizations aiming to build trust and resilience through cybersecurity compliance.

"We're proud that our SOC 2 report confirms we have the necessary controls in place to effectively mitigate risks," stated Russell B. Shinsky, Anchin's Managing Partner. "These results demonstrate Anchin's commitment to data security, quality and cybersecurity, and should assure our clients, vendors, stakeholders and referral sources that we view data security as a top priority."

The following principles and related criteria have been developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) for use by practitioners in the performance of trust services engagements, and were tested in connection with Anchin's SOC 2 examination:

Security : The system is protected against unauthorized access (both physical and logical).

: The system is protected against unauthorized access (both physical and logical). Availability : The system is available for operation and use as committed or agreed.

: The system is available for operation and use as committed or agreed. Confidentiality: Information designated as confidential is protected as committed or agreed.

"This is more than a certification, it's proof that our infrastructure, processes, and team meet stringent industry standards for security and reliability," remarked David J. Emmer, Anchin's Chief Innovation and Information Officer.

About Anchin:

Anchin is a leading accounting, tax, and advisory firm specializing in the needs of privately held companies, investment funds, and high-net-worth individuals and families. Its highly focused industry specialization helps clients overcome challenges and achieve their financial objectives confidently. Consistently recognized in respected "best of" lists for service, firm management, and employee satisfaction, Anchin prioritizes partner-level engagement and commitment to employee happiness. The full-service firm, with a staff of approximately 600—including more than 65 partners, principals, and managing directors—provides a wide range of assurance, financial reporting, tax, and advisory services. Anchin has offices in New York City, Uniondale, New York, Boca Raton, Florida, and Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and is a member of BKR International. Recalculate what's possible by visiting us online at www.anchin.com.

