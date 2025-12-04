Anchin Welcomes New Tax Partner to its Growing Team

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchin, a leading accounting and advisory firm based in New York, is excited to announce the addition of Jean David Chery to its partnership. Jean David has joined as a Tax Partner in the firm's Architecture & Engineering and Construction Industry Groups.

Jean David brings more than 17 years of professional accounting experience to his role. He primarily supports clients in the Architecture & Engineering and Construction (A/E/C) sectors, leveraging his extensive knowledge to provide guidance on the tax implications of various business and personal matters. His expertise encompasses areas such as Section 460 construction tax accounting, mergers and acquisitions, research and development credits, and consulting services.

With a strategic focus on expanding the A/E/C sectors, Anchin continues to enhance its capabilities to better serve its clients. Jean David brings a wealth of expertise and fresh perspectives, further strengthening Anchin's ability to support clients in achieving their long-term success.

"As an independent firm, our mission has always been to deliver the highest level of personalized service and expertise to our clients. Jean David's values and dedication to client success align perfectly with our commitment to provide exceptional quality and service to privately held and family-owned businesses—especially at a time when the accounting industry is experiencing significant consolidation," said Russell B. Shinsky, Managing Partner at Anchin.

"Adding Jean David to the team enhances our A/E/C industry tax knowledge, enabling us to better serve our existing clients and pursue opportunities to grow our overall client base within these sectors. We're excited about the future and having Jean David join our team to help us support our clients and achieve their and the firm's objectives," noted Fred Ackerman, Partner and Co-Leader of Anchin's Architecture & Engineering and Construction Industry Groups.

About Anchin:

Anchin is a leading accounting, tax, and advisory firm specializing in the needs of privately held companies, investment funds, and high-net-worth individuals and families. Its highly focused industry specialization helps clients overcome challenges and achieve their financial objectives confidently. Consistently recognized in respected "best of" lists for service, firm management, and employee satisfaction, Anchin prioritizes partner-level engagement and commitment to employee happiness. The full-service firm, with a staff of approximately 600—including more than 70 partners, principals, and managing directors—provides a wide range of assurance, financial reporting, tax, and advisory services. Anchin has offices in New York City, Uniondale, New York, Boca Raton, Florida, and Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and is a member of BKR International. Discover what's possible by visiting us online at www.anchin.com.

