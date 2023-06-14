A Summer to Savor in Coastal Mississippi

Gulf Coast Destination Offers Flourishing Culinary Scene with Dozens of New & Coming Soon Restaurants this Season

BILOXI, Miss., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer is here, and for foodies and travelers looking for an under-the-radar getaway with mouthwatering coastal cuisine, pristine beaches, and endless activities to explore–look no further than the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The three counties and 12 coastal communities that make up Coastal Mississippi offer a combined 62 miles of white sand beaches and a thriving culinary scene, with dozens of new restaurants slated to open over the next few months. From seafood tacos to fresh Gulf Redfish, and waterfront dining to elevated ambiance, visitors with every type of palate can skip the crowds and delight in the tastes of Coastal Mississippi this season.

"When it comes to cuisine, the region has always been home to the freshest Gulf-to-table seafood, farm-to-table ingredients, and chef-driven menus with a unique Southern flair," said Judy Young, CEO of Coastal Mississippi Tourism. "This summer, we're enjoying new and innovative restaurants across the coast along with our many historic restaurants and traditional favorites. We're especially proud that our very own Chef/owner Austin Sumrall of White Pillars recently added another accolade to his long list of culinary accomplishments with his appearance and win on the Food Network's 'Alex Vs America' competition, and Vestige chef/owner Alex Perry was a 2023 James Beard Award finalist for the title 'Best Chef in the South,' giving visitors all the more reason to visit Coastal Mississippi for a summer to savor."

Here a few of the new and notable restaurants visitors will not want to miss this summer:

Flamingo Landing – Recently opened in May, Flamingo Landing is a new hot spot for summer dining in Coastal Mississippi. The waterfront locale on beautiful Barnard Bayou in Gulfport offers an American-Caribbean menu and bottomless brunch on the weekend, with Southern classics and standout items like Flamingo Chicken Bombs and Go-Go Shrimp Tacos. Guests can dine inside or opt for their turfed hangout outside with picnic tables, games, and palm trees.

The Red Apple Lounge – Having just opened in May, The Red Apple Lounge in Ocean Springs , is a swanky spot serving up creative craft cocktails, like their Kill Bill inspired Black Mamba made with Maker's Mark Bourbon , Hoodoo, amaro, a bit of chocolate and strawberry. The intimate atmosphere and stylish decor make for an elevated evening out.

Salt & Ivy – The Beau Rivage Resort & Casino 's newest elevated dining experience opened its doors in April. Located under the soaring 65-foot glass ceiling of the resort's atrium, the atmosphere feels like a Southern outdoor experience and offers an enhanced menu of Coastal-inspired dishes, a classic cocktail menu, themed dinner nights and a weekend Champagne Brunch with bottomless mimosas.

Blow Fly Bar & Grill – Once known as The Blow Fly Inn, this historic space was completely transformed and reopened in February as a can't-miss bar and grill in Gulfport . The menu features burgers, steak and fresh seafood, as well as a full brunch menu and photo-worthy Bloody Marys, all with a relaxed atmosphere and waterfront views.

Pier 15 – If you're looking for good food, drinks and entertainment, Pier 15 is the spot for you. Located on the Biloxi River, local couple Kim and Keith Talley discovered the property by boat in 2013 while house hunting. Fast forward 10 years later, and they have transformed the space into a lively restaurant and entertainment venue with a fitting slogan, "A great place to be stranded!" Accessible by land or boat, the restaurant and bar offers beach chairs, palm trees, sand volleyball, river access and live music, as well as a mouthwatering menu with nachos, pizza, sliders and specialty hot dogs.

Kaiteki Noodle Bar – Recently opened in downtown Long Beach , Kaiteki Noodle Bar is helmed by chef Lauren Joffrion , who has worked in top-rated restaurants across the Coast. The menu offers fresh ramen recipes and small Asian plates, perfect for sharing and sampling. Chef Joffrion sees every bowl as a work of art, and uses raw premium ingredients and carefully practiced techniques to ensure the best flavor possible. As one of the few ramen options in the area, guests love the delicious cuisine, casual vibe and art-filled space.

Bella Biloxi – Expected to open this summer, the Bella Biloxi will be a boutique hotel and wine bistro located in the heart of Biloxi's historic downtown district. From the elevated decor to the Parisian café, The Bella will bring a touch of luxury and sophistication to the city known for its casinos . The cafés French-inspired menu will serve breakfast and lunch with an emphasis on clean and fresh ingredients.

Boathouse Bar & Grill – Coming soon to Ocean Springs , the Boathouse Bar & Grill is much more than a hip open-air restaurant. It also offers boat rentals, live music, and a sand pit play area for the kids. Visitors can access the restaurant by land or boat and enjoy a diverse menu of seafood and Southern bites.

With something for every foodie, the Mississippi Gulf Coast's latest restaurant openings are sure to satisfy this summer. Please visit the link here to learn more about Coastal Mississippi and to start planning your savory summer getaway.

About Coastal Mississippi: Coastal Mississippi is an organization charged with promoting South Mississippi as a tourism and convention destination worldwide. Its mission centers on attracting ever-increasing numbers of leisure, convention, sports, and business visitors to the area. It is dedicated to maximizing the travel and tourism industry for South Mississippi. Visit CoastalMississippi.com to learn more.

