A Survey Reveals That 63% of BDSM Enthusiasts Have Cheated in a Committed Relationship With a BDSM Partner

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thanks to modern technology, committing infidelity has never been easier. Even when our preconceived romantic notions indicate that if a union is healthy, there is no need to go looking elsewhere, the question remains. Is that always the case? A recent survey by KinkD, BDSM dating app reveals that around 63% of the respondents claimed to have cheated in a committed relationship with a BDSM partner.

Fetish photo

The team received responses from 4,890 members, who answered questions centered around BDSM and cheating. The general assumption about the reason for cheating in a committed relationship, is that there is a problem with either the cheater or the relationship. However, when it comes to BDSM, things may become complicated. To understand the reason why BDSM cheating happens, and what makes it different within the BDSM framework from other forms of cheating, the team listed several possible conclusions and results as followed:

32% of the respondents cheated on their partners due to the "Fear of talking about BDSM desires".

26% of the respondents cheated on their partners due to "Failure in introducing BDSM into a relationship/marriage".

17% of the respondents cheated on their partners due to "An urge for searching for a new sense of self".

13% of the respondents cheated on their partners due to "The seductive nature of the transgression".

12% of the respondents cheated on their partners due to "Other".

Some of the comments from the respondents are also quoted as followed, providing insights into how the kink community perceives the topic of cheating.

"I am living a happy married life with my wife, but she seems totally not into kinks even if we've tried many times to start from something less kinky, like spanking, flogging. Anyway, I've given up on the idea of changing her, and found someone to share my fantasies already."

"The kink community as a whole has enough negatives, myths, and false beliefs to overcome without adding the fact that it's used by seemingly so many as an excuse for infidelity and cheating."

"No matter being in a relationship, married or single, if a man is kinky, he will 100% act on it eventually. He may hold back, he may try and come in sideways, but he will not let it go, because kink is in your DNA and I'm pretty sure we are simply hard-wired for what we are hard-wired for.''

"I've told my partner fetishes that she has no interest in multiple times, I didn't mind at all because there's already so many things we do share. If your relationship crumbles because of a single unshared interest, how strong could it be to begin with?"

Cheating is looked down on in pretty much any culture or sub-culture, but especially so in BDSM community where there is a strong emphasis on trust and consent. "When we talk about trust and consent in BDSM, it's not only between two parties in a BDSM scenario. We also need to work on how to bring it to the person connected to your world outside the BDSM scale," said John Martinuk, co-founder of KinkD.

About KinkD

KinkD is a leading kink dating app for the BDSM & Fetish community. There are more than 1 million registered users on the app. It is available to download free on App Store and Google Play.

Download App

iOS: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/id1126201375?mt=8

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.kinky.fetlifestyle

KinkD official site: http://www.kinkdapp.com

Contact: John Martinuk

Email address: [email protected]

Phone number: +14166281072

SOURCE KinkD