Study Reveals the Top 10 U.S. Cities and States to Seek Kinky Relationships

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KinkD, a leading platform in the dynamic realm of kink, BDSM, and fetish dating, presents a wealth of exclusive data, offering an in-depth look at the top 10 U.S. cities and states with the most people seeking kinky relationships. The rankings were determined by analyzing KinkD's signups from January 2023 to December 2023.

Embodying its role as a trailblazer in the world of kink, BDSM, and fetish dating, KinkD unveils insights derived from its diverse community. This information showcases not only the platform's commitment to fostering meaningful connections but also sheds light on the evolving landscape of alternative dating.

Delving into KinkD's signups throughout 2023, the app identifies the top 10 cities in the United States with the most people seeking kinky relationships. These cities are Los Angeles, New York City, Houston, San Antonio, Chicago, Chula Vista, Phoenix, Seattle, Las Vegas and Austin. These cities have proven to be hubs for individuals exploring the boundaries of their desires.

Zooming out to the state level, the top 10 states in the United States with the most people seeking kinky relationships, according to KinkD's user data, are California, Texas, New York, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Georgia, New Jersey, and Michigan. These states showcase a diverse landscape of interests within the kink, BDSM, and fetish community.

Taking a global perspective, KinkD's findings extend to the top 10 countries with the most people seeking kinky relationships. These countries are the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Australia, Brazil, India, Netherlands, France, and Spain. The findings highlight the widespread appeal and acceptance of alternative lifestyles across borders.

John Martinuk, co-founder of KinkD expressed, "The data showcases the vibrant and diverse nature of the kink, BDSM, and fetish community. The United States ranks first among these ten countries due to its progressive mindset and increasing openness towards alternative lifestyles. We remain committed to providing a secure and inclusive platform for individuals to explore and connect safely."

KinkD's insights provide a unique glimpse into the evolving landscape of kinky dating. The top 10 U.S. cities, U.S. states, and countries identified underscore the growing acceptance and interest in alternative lifestyles. KinkD remains dedicated to fostering a community that encourages safe exploration and meaningful connections.

