Study Reveals Top 10 Countries with the Most People Seeking Kinky Relationships

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KinkD, a leading platform in the dynamic realm of kink, BDSM, and fetish dating, presents a wealth of exclusive data, offering an in-depth look at the top 10 countries worldwide with the most people seeking kinky relationships. The rankings were determined by analyzing KinkD's signups from January 2023 to December 2023.

Kinky Dating Countries

Embodying its role as a trailblazer in the world of kink, BDSM, and fetish dating, KinkD unveils insights derived from its diverse community. This information showcases not only the platform's commitment to fostering meaningful connections but also sheds light on the evolving landscape of alternative dating.

Top 10 countries with the most people seeking kinky relationships

Based on KinkD's signups throughout 2023, KinkD is excited to reveal the top 10 countries across the world with the most people seeking kinky relationships:

United States United Kingdom Canada Germany Australia Brazil India Netherlands France Spain

This study highlights the global reach of the kink, BDSM, and fetish community, with users seeking like-minded partners in diverse corners of the world. The list represents the top-ranking countries where kink lovers are most likely to find their ideal kinky partners.

"Our findings underscore the widespread appeal of KinkD across continents. The kink, BDSM, and fetish community is thriving, and our platform serves as a crucial hub for individuals to explore and embrace their desires," said John Martinuk, co-founder of KinkD.

"The significance of these results lies in acknowledging the diverse preferences within the kink, BDSM, and fetish community. As we continue to grow, we are committed to enhancing the user experience by localizing our app in non-English-speaking countries on the list," John added.

