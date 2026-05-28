A Sweet Summer Remix! Drake's® Cakes Unleashes Salty Caramel Devil Dogs® Just in Time for Memorial Day

COLLEGEDALE, Tenn., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Drake's® Cakes is bringing the flavor this summer! Just in time for the week of Memorial Day, the makers of the legendary Devil Dogs® are adding a new flavor to the pack: Salty Caramel Devil Dogs®.

This isn't just a snack; it's a summer-ready take on a Drake's classic. As families fire up the grills for the first big holiday of the season, these treats are ready for every picnic, beach day and backyard bash. We've taken a century of Devil Dog tradition and added creamy caramel flavor that feels indulgent, familiar and unmistakably Drake's.

Drake's Salty Caramel Devil Dogs

The Ultimate Sweet & Salty High-Five

Why choose between a longtime favorite Drake's cake and a creamy caramel fix when Drake's did the flavor mash-up for you? Two rich devil's food cakes sandwich a smooth layer of salty caramel-flavored creme, pairing classic Devil Dogs cake with creamy caramel flavor and a little Drake's attitude.

Salty Caramel Devil Dogs® take the familiar comfort of a Drake's classic and give fans a new way to enjoy the cake they already love. It's chocolatey, creamy and indulgent, with a salty caramel flavor that feels fresh for summer. In other words: classic Drake's, with all the flavor and a pinch of something extra.

Why You'll Be Obsessed:

The Flavor Factor: Creamy salty caramel-flavored creme meets classic Drake's devil's food cakes.

Creamy salty caramel-flavored creme meets classic Drake's devil's food cakes. Summer's Best Guest: Dropping the week of Memorial Day to kick off your vacation vibes.

Dropping the week of Memorial Day to kick off your vacation vibes. Snack Anywhere: Individually-wrapped and ready to go wherever your summer adventures take you.



"Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer, and we wanted to give Drake's fans something fun to look forward to," said Erica Cunningham, Drake's associate brand manager. "Salty Caramel Devil Dogs give longtime fans something new to get excited about while also opening the door for people who may not have tried Drake's before. For anyone who loves a creamy, chocolatey caramel treat with a little sweet-and-salty mix, they're just the right snack to bring home this summer."

Snag Your Box!

Salty Caramel Devil Dogs® will start hitting shelves the week of May 25 at supermarkets and convenience stores across the Eastern United States. Look for the classic 8-count boxes featuring our favorite spokesduck, Webster, who would never steer you wrong when there's cake involved.

ABOUT THE DRAKE'S BRAND

McKee Foods' Drake's brand is the cake bakery pioneer founded in New York City in 1896. By the early 1900s, Drake's® had built a loyal following across the Northeast that continues today, with products enjoyed by generations of snack-cake fans. Drake's cakes can also be found along the East Coast, upper Midwest and throughout the Southeast. With a heritage in quality baking, Drake's is known for popular varieties including Devil Dogs®, Ring Dings®, Coffee Cakes, Funny Bones®, Yankee Doodles® and Yodels® cakes. Visit drakescake.com for more information or to find Drake's products near you, and follow Drake's on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT MCKEE FOODS CORPORATION

McKee Foods is a family-owned bakery whose story began during the height of the Great Depression, when founder O.D. McKee started selling 5-cent snack cakes from the back of his car. Soon after, he and his wife, Ruth, bought a small bakery on Main Street in Chattanooga, Tenn., using the family car as collateral. Today, the company employs approximately 6,250 people in Collegedale, Tenn.; Gentry, Ark.; Stuarts Draft, Va.; and Kingman, Ariz. It creates and produces Little Debbie bakery snacks®, Drake's® cakes, Sunbelt Bakery snack bars® and Fieldstone® Bakery baked goods. Visit mckeefoods.com for more information.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES, PLEASE CONTACT:

Corporate Information Contact

Mike Gloekler

Corporate Communications and PR manager

Office: (423) 238-7111, Ext. 22440

Cell: (423) 364-4431

Email: [email protected]

Brand and Product Information Contact

Jennifer Cummins-Askew

Marketing Operations and Advertising manager

Office: (423) 238-7111, Ext. 24611

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE McKee Foods