Little Debbie® Kicks Off "Summer of Soccer" with New Treats, Fan Gear and Seasonal Favorites

COLLEGEDALE, Tenn., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As families gear up for a season of sun and sidelines, Little Debbie® is thrilled to announce its official "Summer of Soccer" event. This seasonal celebration introduces brand-new snacks, brings back beloved classics in festive new packaging and offers exclusive fan merchandise designed to make every goal a little sweeter.

The Winning Snack Roster

Little Debbie Summer Of Soccer Campaign

Little Debbie is expanding its lineup with treats specifically crafted for game-day energy and post-match celebrations:

NEW Soccer Brownies: Score big with these fudgy brownies topped with field-green icing. Each brownie is stamped with a variety of soccer-themed designs, making them a guaranteed hit for the whole team.

Score big with these fudgy brownies topped with field-green icing. Each brownie is stamped with a variety of soccer-themed designs, making them a guaranteed hit for the whole team. NEW Soccer S'mores Mini Muffins: A favorite summer flavor is now a portable muffin! Baked with real mini chocolate chips and sweet marshmallow-flavored bits, these bite-sized treats are perfectly portioned for a pre-game boost or a backyard campfire victory snack.

A favorite summer flavor is now a portable muffin! Baked with real mini chocolate chips and sweet marshmallow-flavored bits, these bite-sized treats are perfectly portioned for a pre-game boost or a backyard campfire victory snack. Soccer Gingerbread Cookies: A Little Debbie classic makes a special summer comeback. These fan-favorite cookies feature fun, soccer-themed packaging and wraps, perfect for resale and summer snacking.

A Little Debbie classic makes a special summer comeback. These fan-favorite cookies feature fun, soccer-themed packaging and wraps, perfect for resale and summer snacking. Soccer Mini Donuts: These festive, bite-sized treats are the perfect addition to your game-day roster. Featuring a mini white cake donut with smooth white frosting, these donuts are topped with vibrant, colorful sugar crystals that bring a stadium-sized burst of color to the pitch.

Limited-Edition "Summer of Soccer" Apparel

Fans can now take their Little Debbie pride from the pantry to the pitch. Available exclusively on the Little Debbie Shopify store, the brand is releasing:

The Summer of Soccer Jersey: Designed to celebrate the sweetness of the season, this limited-edition jersey blends bold colors with iconic style. The number 60 on the jersey pays tribute to the brand's founding in 1960, honoring decades of summer traditions.

Designed to celebrate the sweetness of the season, this limited-edition jersey blends bold colors with iconic style. The number 60 on the jersey pays tribute to the brand's founding in 1960, honoring decades of summer traditions. Summer of Soccer Water Bottle: Stay hydrated on the sidelines with the official event water bottle, the perfect companion for a hot day at the tournament.

"Our 'Summer of Soccer' event is about more than just great snacks; it's about the memories made at the field and in the backyard," said Hannah Norman, Little Debbie product manager. "From our new Soccer Brownies to the commemorative '60' jersey, we wanted to create a lineup that celebrates the traditions that have made Little Debbie a part of American summers for generations."

Availability

The Summer of Soccer snack collection and exclusive merchandise will be available starting the first week of June. Look for soccer-themed displays at major retailers nationwide, and visit https://shop.littledebbie.com/ to secure your limited-edition jersey while supplies last.

ABOUT THE LITTLE DEBBIE BRAND

McKee Foods' Little Debbie brand is the No. 1 brand in the baked sweet goods category. American shoppers purchase more than 2,000 Little Debbie products per minute. Little Debbie snacks are made fresh and delivered from our bakeries to your communities on our own trucking fleet. Wholesale distributors, who are members of your communities, purchase these products from McKee Foods and sell them to local retailers, and ensure that the freshest products are available in your stores. In fact, you'll find our family promise of quality, freshness and taste on every package. Visit littledebbie.com for more information, or follow Little Debbie on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT MCKEE FOODS CORPORATION

McKee Foods is a family-owned bakery whose story began during the height of the Great Depression, when founder O.D. McKee started selling 5-cent snack cakes from the back of his car. Soon after, he and his wife, Ruth, bought a small bakery on Main Street in Chattanooga, Tenn., using the family car as collateral. Today, the company employs approximately 6,250 people in Collegedale, Tenn.; Gentry, Ark.; Stuarts Draft, Va.; and Kingman, Ariz. It creates and produces Little Debbie bakery snacks®, Drake's® cakes, Sunbelt Bakery snack bars® and Fieldstone® Bakery baked goods. Visit mckeefoods.com for more information.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES, PLEASE CONTACT:

Corporate Information Contact

Mike Gloekler

Corporate Communications and PR manager

Office: (423) 238-7111, Ext. 22440

Cell: (423) 364-4431

Email: [email protected]

Brand and Product Information Contact

Jennifer Cummins-Askew

Marketing Operations and Advertising manager

Office: (423) 238-7111, Ext. 24611

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE McKee Foods