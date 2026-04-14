Following Record Success, Little Debbie® Expands Donut Lineup with New Chocolate Old Fashioned Donuts

COLLEGEDALE, Tenn., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Riding the wave of one of its most successful product launches in recent years, Little Debbie®, America's No. 1 snack cake brand, is thrilled to announce the arrival of Chocolate Old Fashioned Donuts. This new treat follows the massive consumer demand seen after the June 2025 launch of the original Big Pack Old Fashioned Donuts, which quickly became a top-performer in the breakfast and snack categories nationwide.

Building on a Fan-Favorite Legacy

Little Debbie Chocolate Old Fashioned Donuts

The introduction of the original Old Fashioned Donut last summer proved that fans have a deep hunger for bakery-style classics. Since hitting shelves in June 2025, the original variety has seen exceptional retail performance, consistently selling out as consumers embraced the combination of nostalgic texture and modern convenience.

"We saw an incredible response to the Old Fashioned Donut we introduced last year. We're doubling down on what works and giving both loyalists and new fans an irresistible reason to head back to the store," said Scott Brownlow, Little Debbie Brand manager.

Indulgence in Two Convenient Formats

The Chocolate Old Fashioned Donuts offer a chocolate flavor profile paired with the signature golden-brown ridges and moist, crumbly texture that defines an old-fashioned cake donut. To meet the needs of every snacker, Little Debbie is launching this treat in both bulk and on-the-go formats:

The Big Pack Carton: Perfect for families, this box contains six generously sized donuts in a stunning retro-inspired package that pays homage to the brand's heritage.

Perfect for families, this box contains six generously sized donuts in a stunning retro-inspired package that pays homage to the brand's heritage. Single-Serve Offering: For those seeking a quick, indulgent escape, Little Debbie introduces the 3 oz. individually wrapped Chocolate Old Fashioned Donut. This single-serve option combines nostalgic comfort with everyday affordability, making it the perfect companion for a morning coffee or a midday break.

Product Highlights

The new Chocolate Old Fashioned Donut features a rich chocolate flavor that perfectly captures the nostalgia of a traditional cake donut, all finished with a sweet, signature glaze. This classic profile offers a timeless appeal, effortlessly bridging the gap between a comforting morning pastry and a decadent afternoon dessert. Whether stocked in the family pantry or grabbed as a quick single-serve treat at a convenience store, these donuts deliver an authentic "hometown bakery" experience with every bite.

Availability

Little Debbie Chocolate Old Fashioned Donuts are rolling out now to major retailers, grocery stores, and convenience stores nationwide. They join the original Old Fashioned Donut as a permanent staple of the Little Debbie snack lineup.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES, PLEASE CONTACT:

For Media Inquiries, Please Contact:

Corporate Information Contact

Mike Gloekler

Corporate Communications and PR manager

Office: (423) 238-7111, Ext. 22440

Cell: (423) 364-4431

Email: [email protected]

Brand and Product Information Contact

Jennifer Cummins-Askew

Marketing Operations and Advertising manager

Office: (423) 238-7111, Ext. 24611

Email: [email protected]

ABOUT THE LITTLE DEBBIE BRAND

McKee Foods' Little Debbie brand is the No. 1 brand in the baked sweet goods category. American shoppers purchase more than 2,000 Little Debbie products per minute. Little Debbie snacks are made fresh and delivered from our bakeries to your communities on our own trucking fleet. Wholesale distributors, who are members of your communities, purchase these products from McKee Foods and sell them to local retailers, and ensure that the freshest products are available in your stores. In fact, you'll find our family promise of quality, freshness and taste on every package. Visit littledebbie.com for more information, or follow Little Debbie on Facebook, Instagram or TikTok.

ABOUT MCKEE FOODS CORPORATION

McKee Foods is a family-owned bakery whose story began during the height of the Great Depression, when founder O.D. McKee started selling 5-cent snack cakes from the back of his car. Soon after, he and his wife, Ruth, bought a small bakery on Main Street in Chattanooga, Tenn., using the family car as collateral. Today, the company employs approximately 6,250 people in Collegedale, Tenn.; Gentry, Ark.; Stuarts Draft, Va.; and Kingman, Ariz. It creates and produces Little Debbie bakery snacks®, Drake's® cakes, Sunbelt Bakery snack bars® and Fieldstone® Bakery baked goods. Visit mckeefoods.com for more information.

SOURCE McKee Foods