Global Coffee and Tea Leader Brings Back the Horchata Latte and Horchata Ice Blended® Drink and Introduces the Horchata Cream Cold Brew

LOS ANGELES, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf ® brand, the iconic Southern California favorite, serving premium coffee and tea for the past 60 years, today launched its spring seasonal menu with festive Mexican beverages that include the Horchata Latte, Horchata Ice Blended® drink, Horchata Cold Brew and the Horchata Cream Cold Brew.

A sweet taste of Mexico arrives at The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand this spring with single origin horchata beverages. To pair with the spring horchata beverages, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf introduces the Concha.

The beverages are inspired by Mexican Horchata flavors of rice milk and cinnamon and are blended with the iconic cafés new Single Origin Mexico Organic espresso or cold brew for a premium elevated taste experience. The Single Origin Mexico Organic features a dark roast originating from a single estate in Mexico's Sierra Madre range near Puerto Vallarta. These Arabica bourbon beans certified organic by OCIA and USDA, yield a robust flavor and fragrant aroma.

To pair with the popular, refreshing, and creamy beverage, the iconic café also introduced the Concha, a favorite Mexican pastry, a cookie-topped bread that resembles a seashell and is a symbol of comfort and community. The new spring menu is available to guests now through June 4.

"We love taking our guests on a global journey, where every sip tells a story and there is no better way to do that than through the unique tastes of Mexico and Horchata," said Dee Hadley, Head of Marketing, Americas, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf. "We are also excited for our guests to experience the superior taste of our new Single Origin Mexico Organic beans that lends a bold flavor to the Horchata and provides a creative twist on the celebrated Mexican classic beverage."

For 60 years, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf has had an unwavering passion for craftmanship, quality and the creation of unique flavor experiences. From sourcing, to roasting locally in its facility in Camarillo, CA, to in café preparation, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's meticulous attention to detail at every step helps maintain the highest quality beans that results in premium flavor.

