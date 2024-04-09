THE COFFEE BEAN & TEA LEAF® BRAND LAUNCHES REFRESHED LOYALTY PROGRAM NATIONWIDE WITH EXPANDED REWARD OPTIONS

Global Coffee and Tea Leader's New and Improved Loyalty Program Provides Guests with More Options and a Faster Way to Earn Rewards and Free Drinks

LOS ANGELES, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- An upgraded, sweeter rewards program at The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand is here. The iconic Southern California favorite, serving premium coffee and tea for the past 60 years, today rolled out its nationwide launch of its completely updated The Coffee Bean® Rewards app, which makes it easier and more convenient for members to earn points faster, experience more perks throughout the year, receive free beverages, and be able to customize their reward redemption options.

"The new loyalty program on The Coffee Bean® Rewards app is designed to create a more engaging user experience and ultimately thank our guests for their loyalty with more rewards, points, regular discounts and guaranteed free drinks," said Dee Hadley, Head of Marketing, Americas. "It's also a way for members to discover all the beverages The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf has to offer and to explore their favorites over and over again."

Beginning today, loyalty members of The Coffee Bean® Rewards app who have had the app before 4/8 will earn 50 percent off their next beverage*. New members who sign up will receive a special intro offer of one free beverage through 5/7. Starting 5/8, all new loyalty members will receive 50 percent off their next beverage. After the first check-in through the app, new members will unlock the "Discovery Pass," where they receive a free beverage for the first 30 days**. As always, guests can order ahead, order for delivery, customize their drinks, and pay through the app.

The iconic coffee destination's millions of current loyalty members will also now be able to level up in the new tiered program and earn rewards faster than ever before. As with all tiers, five points will be earned for every $1 spent and each tier has access to the 75-, 200-, 275- and 425-point redeemable rewards:

Purple Tier – No minimum points needed. 75 points will earn members a Free Drink Modifier, 200 points will earn a Free Baked Good, 275 points will earn a Free Brewed Coffee or Tea. Guests will also receive 50% off their next beverage and earn a Free Drink on their birthday that expires within three days.

No minimum points needed. 75 points will earn members a Free Drink Modifier, 200 points will earn a Free Baked Good, 275 points will earn a Free Brewed Coffee or Tea. Guests will also receive 50% off their next beverage and earn a Free Drink on their birthday that expires within three days. Silver Tier – Guests must earn 2,500 points in a calendar year to remain in this tier. They will earn four free drinks per year (1 drink per quarter). Other perks include a Free Drink on their birthday that expires within three days.

Guests must earn 2,500 points in a calendar year to remain in this tier. They will earn four free drinks per year (1 drink per quarter). Other perks include a Free Drink on their birthday that expires within three days. Gold Tier – Guests must earn 5,000 points in a calendar year to remain in this tier. Rewards include free drinks every month (1 per month) without having to redeem any points and a Free Drink on their birthday that expires within three days.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is widely credited for driving innovation to the coffee and tea industry with the invention of the iconic The Original Ice Blended® drink. They are also the first global coffee and tea retailer to offer cold brew tea. From its hero Brewed Coffee to its Lattes and Ice Blended® drinks, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf offers the craveable light and sweet taste profiles that loyal guests around the world love and demand.

The Coffee Bean Rewards® app can be downloaded for free from the App Store or Google Play. For more information and to sign up, please visit The Coffee Bean Rewards App .

About The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf®

Founded in Southern California in 1963, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® is a modern, global specialty coffee and tea house that inspires new experiences through our flavors from around the world. We source the finest coffees and teas from local communities and then handcraft every beverage to bring out the freshest flavors. As the creator of The Original Ice Blended®, we continue to innovate to enable people everywhere to enjoy the classics as well as new flavors both in our cafés and at home. Headquartered in Asia and a business of the Jollibee Group of Companies, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf passionately operates in more than 1,000 locations, across over 20 countries. For more information, visit www.coffeebean.com.

Media Contacts

Brittany Noe

Havas Formula

[email protected]

*Migrated Loyalty members will receive a 50% off next (1) beverage (with 7-day expiration from April 9, 2024).

**Offer good within 14 days from sign-up. New members will receive one free beverage through 5/7. After the first check-in is made, members will receive the Discovery Pass. Members with the Discovery Pass will receive 10 percent off [1 per day] for 30 days after their first check-in.

SOURCE The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf