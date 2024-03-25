THE COFFEE BEAN & TEA LEAF® BRAND OPENS DRIVE-THRU ONLY LOCATION IN RIALTO, CALIFORNIA

Global Coffee and Tea Leader Debuts a Reduced Footprint Model as it Continues to Grow; Grand Opening Celebration to Take Place on March 30

LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new drive-thru only concept has arrived at The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand, the iconic Southern California favorite, serving premium coffee and tea for the past 60 years. The iconic café has opened its new drive-thru only location in Rialto, California at 1508 South Riverside Ave., Rialto, CA 92376. The grand opening celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony with the mayor is set for March 30 from 11am – 1pm.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand opens first drive-thru only location in Rialto, CA.

The drive-thru only model with a pick-up window is designed to integrate with The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's app for order-ahead and serves to provide its guests with a more efficient and convenient experience.

As part of the grand opening, a block party will take place with a special appearance by KOLA FM, a special giveaway for the first 100 people with purchase, and BOGOs with other various giveaways. Also, to celebrate the opening, local residents who download the Coffee Bean® Rewards app and enter promo code RIALTOVILLAGE will receive a free drink of choice***.

"At The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, we are always looking for new ways to enhance our guests' experience, and this new drive-thru only location provides a more streamlined, convenient and faster way for them to enjoy our iconic high-quality coffee and teas from around the world, while not having to get out of their cars," said Sanjiv Razdan, President of Americas and India, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand. "This is the second location that we've opened in Rialto, which also underscores our commitment to future growth in the area."

As in all its locations, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Rialto store offers a variety of the finest grades of Arabica coffee from specially selected estates around the world that are custom roasted, in small batches, at its roasting facility in Camarillo, California. The store also offers a wide variety of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf whole leaf teas as well as fresh baked goods that include an array of muffins, cakes, specialty croissants, and oven-toasted breakfast items such as the Beyond Breakfast Sausage® Sandwich and the Chorizo Breakfast Burrito.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is widely credited for driving innovation to the coffee and tea industry with the invention of the iconic The Original Ice Blended® drink. They are also the first global coffee and tea retailer to offer cold brew tea. From its hero Brewed Coffee to its Lattes and Ice Blended® drinks, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf offers the craveable light and sweet taste profiles that loyal guests around the world love and demand.

New store openings represent a key growth initiative for The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand's parent company Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC), who aim to be one of the top five restaurant brands in the world.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's new store in Rialto will be open for drive-thru, carry-out and delivery from 5am to 10pm every day.

For more information, please visit www.coffeebean.com.

About The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf®

Founded in Southern California in 1963, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® is a modern, global specialty coffee and tea house that inspires new experiences through our flavors from around the world. We source the finest coffees and teas from local communities and then handcraft every beverage to bring out the freshest flavors. As the creator of The Original Ice Blended®, we continue to innovate to enable people everywhere to enjoy the classics as well as new flavors both in our cafés and at home. Headquartered in Asia and a business of the Jollibee Group of Companies, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf passionately operates in more than 1,000 locations, across over 20 countries. For more information, visit www.coffeebean.com.

