A Sweet Way to Start Your Day: Wendy's Cinnabon® Pull-Apart is Now Available Nationwide for Breakfast

DUBLIN, Ohio, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wake up with Wendy's® new Cinnabon® Pull-Apart, a delectable morning treat now available nationwide only at your local Wendy's. To celebrate four years of serving a better breakfast, Wendy's is sweetening the extra day that comes around every four years. On Leap Day, February 29, Wendy's is treating fans to a FREE Cinnabon Pull-Apart during breakfast hours* at their local Wendy's restaurant location. And the deals don't stop there, with Wendy's and DashPass by DoorDash offering additional Cinnabon Pull-Apart deals through March 10 for DashPass members**.

Wendy’s new Cinnabon® Pull-Apart has officially leaped onto breakfast menus nationwide starting today, with sweet deals for fans starting on February 29.

"Our new Cinnabon Pull-Apart merges nostalgia and deliciousness in every ooey gooey bite, offering a unique spin on a classic cinnamon roll," said Lindsay Radkoski, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy's Company. "Pair Wendy's new Cinnabon Pull-Apart with a breakfast sandwich for the best of both sweet and savory worlds or keep breakfast perfectly sweet with a Vanilla Frosty Cream Cold Brew – you can't go wrong. As we celebrate our four-year breakfast anniversary with this new product, we're offering sweet deals starting on Leap Day - a day that only comes around every four years."

Wendy's Cinnabon Pull-Apart is made of warm, buttery dough bites baked together with world-famous Cinnabon® cinnamon and topped with their signature cream cheese frosting.

"We are thrilled to bring the iconic flavors of Cinnabon baked goods to the Wendy's breakfast menu," said Dave Mikita, President of International and Retail Channels at GoTo Foods LLC (f/k/a Focus Brands LLC). "This latest innovation is the newest way we are delivering on our commitment to bringing our fans the delicious, bakery-inspired flavors that they crave. Guests are going to love this new offering and having even more access to Cinnabon."

To celebrate the debut of Wendy's new Cinnabon Pull-Apart, fans can claim their own free sweet treat:

Extra Day, Extra Treat : On Leap Day, February 29 , customers can score a FREE Cinnabon Pull-Apart at their local Wendy's during breakfast hours, while supplies last. No purchase necessary. Breakfast hours only. One per vehicle in the drive thru or dining room transaction. Not available on third-party delivery platforms*.

: On Leap Day, , customers can score a FREE Cinnabon Pull-Apart at their local Wendy's during breakfast hours, while supplies last. No purchase necessary. Breakfast hours only. One per vehicle in the drive thru or dining room transaction. Not available on third-party delivery platforms*. Free Breakfast at Wendy's on DoorDash: On Friday, March 1 , DashPass by DoorDash members can get up to $15 off their breakfast order when the cart minimum includes at least $12 and at least one (1) Cinnabon Pull-Apart***.

On , DashPass by DoorDash members can get up to off their breakfast order when the cart minimum includes at least and at least one (1) Cinnabon Pull-Apart***. A.M. Pull-Apart Party Continues at Wendy's on DoorDash: From Saturday, March 2 to Sunday, March 10 , DashPass by DoorDash members can get a FREE Cinnabon Pull-Apart with a $12 minimum purchase of Wendy's breakfast on DoorDash****.

To snag your Cinnabon Pull-Apart and take advantage of the Leap Day deals during breakfast hours, head to your nearest Wendy's, online or via the Wendy's mobile app! When ordering directly from the app or with your MyWendy's™ account online, you'll rack up points to sweeten up your mornings with Wendy's Rewards™.

