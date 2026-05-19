A TEAM WITH NO HOME: REDPOCKET MOBILES TO LAUNCH ALL-ACCESS BASEBALL DOCUSERIES

The Pioneer League's Newest Team Will Spend the Entire 2026 Season on the Road — and Cameras Will Capture Every Mile

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- One professional baseball team will spend the 2026 season doing something almost unheard of in modern American sports: playing an entire season on the road.

There will be no home stadium, no hometown crowd to root for them. They'll never bat last.

On The Road Again - Trailer Speed Speed

Instead, the RedPocket Mobiles will travel across the western United States for 96 straight road games as part of one of the boldest and most unconventional experiments in modern professional sports.

Starting this May, "On The Road Again: A Season with the RedPocket Mobiles" will take fans inside the journey with an all-access YouTube series at https://youtube.com/@redpocketmobiles. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gr2H1GA72PI

With episodes dropping throughout the summer, the series will follow the Mobiles everywhere from clubhouses and dugouts to late-night bus rides and roadside diners, offering a raw and intimate look at the grind, humor, camaraderie, and moments of triumph that define life inside an MLB Partner League team.

Led by former MLB All-Star Dmitri Young and 10-year MLB pitcher Ray King, the Mobiles combine veteran baseball leadership with a roster of overlooked prospects, comeback stories, and international players all trying to get the call up to the major leagues.

"We're a barnstorming team," said Young. "It's going back to the grass roots of what baseball is at its purest form and I love it."

The team also features former San Francisco Giants broadcaster Amy Gutierrez as co-general manager, bringing a recognizable voice and unique perspective to one of the season's most unusual stories.

The Mobiles are the result of a groundbreaking partnership between RedPocket Mobile, a nationwide wireless operator, and the Pioneer Baseball League, led by league president Mike Shapiro. The club is believed to be the first American professional baseball team in more than a century to carry the name of a corporate partner, dating back to the Brooklyn Tip-Tops in 1915.

"This is the American dream personified," said RedPocket Mobile CEO Joshua Gordon. "These players are sacrificing comfort, stability, and certainty to pursue their dream. There's something deeply compelling about people willing to bet on themselves when the odds are against them."

For the Pioneer Baseball League, the Mobiles represent both a bold business innovation and a new model for modern sports storytelling.

"We're excited to invite fans inside the lives of the Mobiles players and coaches as they travel through the wonderful communities and charming ballparks of the Pioneer League," said PBL President Mike Shapiro. "Thanks to our unique partnership with RedPocket Mobile, we're going to enjoy a very personal perspective of these young athletes as they ride from city to city on a bus, sleep every night in a hotel, and play the game they love as the visiting team every night of the season."

The RedPocket Mobiles officially begin their inaugural season on May 19 in Modesto against the also-debuting Modesto Roadsters, managed by former MLB All-Star and World Series champion JT Snow.

Fans can follow the entire journey by subscribing to the RedPocket Mobiles' YouTube channel at https://youtube.com/@redpocketmobiles and following the team on Instagram at @redpocketmobiles. Subscribe, follow, and turn on notifications to catch the trailer, behind-the-scenes content, and every episode of On The Road Again: A Season with the RedPocket Mobiles.

About RedPocket Mobile

RedPocket Mobile is your New Ultimate Cell Carrier, offering premium wireless service on all three major 5G networks. With plans starting at just $10 and top-rated customer care, RedPocket gives customers the freedom to choose reliable wireless service without overpaying. RedPocket is not a corporate carrier or a discount carrier — we're your next wireless carrier.

About the Pioneer Baseball League

The Pioneer Baseball League is an official MLB Partner League operating throughout the western United States. Since 1939, the league has served as a proving ground for players, coaches, and baseball talent pursuing careers at the highest levels of professional baseball.

Contact: Alex Salas, [email protected]

SOURCE Red Pocket Mobile