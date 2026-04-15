A Trusted Lifeline for Long Island Families Facing Dementia

CaringKind's Helpline now available across Long Island through affiliate partnership with ADRC

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CaringKind, the leading expert in Alzheimer's and dementia care, and the Alzheimer's Disease Resource Center (ADRC), now an affiliate of CaringKind, today announced that CaringKind's Helpline is now available to all Long Island residents, effective April 1.

This expansion marks a significant step forward in ensuring that every Long Islander living with Alzheimer's disease or a related dementia, and the families and care partners who walk beside them, has immediate access to trusted, compassionate, and expert support. CaringKind's Helpline offers free, confidential guidance on care planning, emotional support, education, and connections to programs, services, and local resources. Whether someone is navigating a new diagnosis, managing day-to-day caregiving, or planning for what's ahead, CaringKind's trained professionals are ready to help.

"This is about meeting families where they are, often in moments of uncertainty, fear, or isolation, and making sure no one faces dementia alone," said Eleonora Tornatore-Mikesh, President and CEO of CaringKind. "Opening our Helpline to every Long Island family deepens our commitment to being a trusted partner in care at every stage of the journey."

"Our affiliation with CaringKind allows ADRC to remain a trusted, Long Island-rooted presence for the families we've served for decades, while bringing the full strength of CaringKind's expertise and resources to our community," said Lauren Vlachos, Executive Director of ADRC. "CaringKind's Helpline gives Long Island families a trusted lifeline to turn to."

Through this affiliation, CaringKind is extending its comprehensive, evidence-based programs and services across Long Island. The Helpline is the front door to that support, connecting callers to CaringKind's care consultations, support groups, early-stage engagement programs, and family and professional education. Long Island residents can reach CaringKind's Long Island Helpline at 1-631-580-5100 or adrcinc.org/contact-us as their local point of contact and also have direct access to CaringKind's main Helpline at 646-744-2900 or wearecaringkind.org.

This expansion reflects CaringKind's vision, shared with ADRC, of a more connected, accessible system of care that walks beside individuals and families at every stage of the dementia journey.

Save the Date: 5K Walk & Brain Health Festival

ADRC will host its annual 5K Walk & Brain Health Festival on Saturday, June 20, in Massapequa Park, bringing together families, care partners, and community partners from across Long Island. This year's event will honor Victoria Schneps of Schneps Media for her leadership and longstanding commitment to the community. Participants can register, build teams, and begin fundraising now HERE. Proceeds support CaringKind's free programs and services on Long Island.

About ADRC

The Alzheimer's Disease Resource Center (ADRC) has been a trusted resource for Long Island families affected by Alzheimer's disease and related dementias for 43 years. ADRC provides education, support, and services designed to improve quality of life for individuals and their caregivers.

About CaringKind

For nearly 50 years, CaringKind has been the trusted partner in Alzheimer's and dementia care, walking alongside individuals, families, and care partners from the earliest signs of change through every stage of the journey. Through education, counseling, support groups, a 24/7 helpline staffed by dementia specialists, and community programs, CaringKind delivers the knowledge and connection families need, all free of charge. If you need help, reach out at 646-744-2900 or wearecaringkind.org.

Media:

Courtney Dawson

Chief Marketing Officer, CaringKind

[email protected]

SOURCE CaringKind