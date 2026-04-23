Alan J. Patricof, Venture Capital Pioneer and Champion of Aging and Longevity, Joins CaringKind's Board of Directors

The co-founder of Apax, Greycroft and Primetime Partners - who backed Apple, AOL, and Venmo - brings five decades of investment acumen and a deep commitment to aging to CaringKind's board

NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alan J. Patricof, one of the defining figures of modern venture capital and Chairperson and co-founder of Primetime Partners, has joined the Board of Directors of CaringKind, the leading expert on Alzheimer's and dementia care since 1978. Since co-founding Primetime Partners in 2020, Patricof has focused his investment work squarely on companies serving older adults, a conviction that makes him a natural partner for CaringKind's mission.

Alan J. Patricof Board Director, CaringKind

His appointment comes as the demographic urgency around dementia care reaches an inflection point. By 2030, every baby boomer will be 65 or older, the age of greatest Alzheimer's risk, making expert care and family support among the defining needs of the decade ahead.

"I am delighted to be joining Caring Kind particularly at this time as they reach an inflection point in spreading their wings beyond the greater New York City area. Their skills and methodology in the area of dementia care will be increasingly available to an expanding number of families who desperately need their services," said Alan Patricof, Chairperson and co-founder of Primetime Partners.

"Alan Patricof is one of the most accomplished venture capitalists of the last half-century, and in recent years has trained that expertise on the aging population, the very community CaringKind exists to serve," said Eleonora Tornatore-Mikesh, President and CEO of CaringKind. His judgment, his network, and his conviction that aging deserves serious investment will strengthen everything we do. We are honored to welcome him to our board."

About Alan J. Patricof

Alan J. Patricof is the Co-Founder and Chairperson of Primetime Partners, an early-stage venture capital fund launched in 2020 to back companies serving the aging population. Over a career spanning more than fifty years, he has been an investor in Apple, America Online, Audible, Venmo, Axios, and The Huffington Post, and was a founder and Chairman of New York Magazine.

Patricof founded Patricof & Co. Ventures, a predecessor to Apax Partners — today one of the world's leading private equity firms with more than $85 billion under management — and in 2006 co-founded Greycroft, where he serves as Chairman Emeritus. He is the author of the memoir No Red Lights: Reflections on Life, 50 Years in Venture Capital and Never Driving Alone.

He serves on the board of the Securities Investor Protection Corporation, the Finance Committee of Northside Center for Child Development, the Board of Overseers of Columbia Business School, and the board of The Fortune Society. He is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and holds a B.S. from Ohio State University and an MBA from Columbia Business School.

About CaringKind

For nearly 50 years, CaringKind has been the trusted partner in Alzheimer's and dementia care, walking alongside individuals, families, and care partners from the earliest signs of change through every stage of the journey. Through education, counseling, support groups, a 24/7 helpline staffed by dementia specialists, and community programs, CaringKind delivers the knowledge and connection families need, all free of charge. If you need help, reach out at 646-744-2900 or wearecaringkind.org.

Media Contact

Courtney Dawson, Chief Marketing Officer, CaringKind

[email protected]

SOURCE CaringKind