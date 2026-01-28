A Warm Home, A Fresh Start: How AZ Blue Health Choice Is Changing Lives in Northern Arizona

PHOENIX, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For many families in Northern Arizona, finding a safe, affordable place to live can feel like an impossible dream. In Flagstaff, where housing costs rank among the highest in the region, that dream often slips further out of reach—leaving families vulnerable to homelessness, health challenges, and uncertainty about the future.

That's why Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Health Choice is stepping in with a $75,000 investment to Housing Solutions of Northern Arizona. This isn't just about dollars—it's about hope. It's about helping up to 50 households move into stable housing and upgrading 14 homes with new HVAC systems so families can stay warm in winter and cool in summer.

Imagine a single mom in Cottonwood who's been living in her car while working two jobs. With this support, she can unlock the door to her own apartment—a place where her kids can sleep safely, do homework at the kitchen table, and dream big. Or an older couple in Flagstaff whose health has been declining because their home lacked proper heating. Soon, they'll have a reliable HVAC system, making their home a refuge instead of a risk.

"Strong communities start with strong foundations—and housing is one of the most critical," says Dr. Heather Carter, CEO of AZ Blue Health Choice. "We're honored to support Housing Solutions of Northern Arizona in their mission to provide stability and hope for families."

This effort is part of AZ Blue's commitment to tackling the social drivers of health—because health isn't just about doctor visits. It starts with having a safe place to call home.

To learn more about Health Choice, the AHCCCS-contracted Medicaid plan affiliated with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, visit: https://www.azblue.com/medicaid.

