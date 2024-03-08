A Wedding Venue Creating "Extraordinary Experiences" - Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club

Discover the perfect wedding space for your memorable, once-in-a-lifetime experience!

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Is that the sound of wedding bells we hear? If so, we should share a little secret about the region's most breathtaking wedding venue. Perched atop scenic downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire — in a spectacularly restored, circa 1905 gathering space — Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is the perfect place to host the wedding of your dreams.

Jimmy's in Portsmouth, NH is a spectacular, full-service wedding venue with a personality and charm unlike any other Post this Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club in Portsmouth, New Hampshire is the perfect wedding venue for a memorable, one-in-a-lifetime experience.

The high-touch hospitality team at Jimmy's is dedicated to delivering everything you need to host the most elegant, unforgettable wedding you can imagine. We invite you to explore the features and amenities that make Jimmy's a one-of-a-kind wedding venue for up to 300 guests.

The Wow Factor

Located in the heart of historic Portsmouth, New Hampshire this architecturally stunning local landmark is built to bring people together…and set your wedding apart with a rare, one-of-a-kind "wow factor."

A towering glass-and-steel atrium. Intimate rooms with fireplaces and bay windows. Balconies overlooking the grand main stage. Opulently appointed rooms with captivating artwork. Original arched stained-glass features. And so much more.

The flexible, high-ceilinged spaces — alive with the vibrations of such world-class musical artists as Herbie Hancock, Pat Metheny, Mavis Staples, John Scofield, Taj Mahal, Robert Cray and Wynton Marsalis — can be configured to meet your needs.

Extraordinary Culinary Experience

Wedding dinners are also memorable at Jimmy's, where our team works with you to design a delectable culinary experience that lives up to their flavorful motto, "The Pursuit of Deliciousness."

At Jimmy's, we cultivate personal connections with the local farmers and fishermen who supply the fresh local ingredients used to create a unique New England-inspired cuisine. That same personal touch extends to coordinating with you to create your ideal wedding day menu.

Wired to Inspire

Engineered with the leading-edge sound and lighting systems required to showcase world-class musical artists, Jimmy's also offers in-house theater and projector capabilities, plus a seven-camera video system to capture key moments or record your entire ceremony for future viewing and sharing.

Making Your Special Day "Extra Special"

Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is a singularly spectacular, full-service wedding venue with a personality and charm unlike any other — a place where the hospitality team puts heart and soul into curating a truly memorable wedding day experience for you and your guests.

To start a conversation about hosting your special wedding event at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club, please fill out our Event Request Form. Or contact 888-603-JAZZ.

ABOUT JIMMY'S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB

The mission of Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is to provide guests with a one-of-a-kind, world-class experience featuring serious jazz and blues music served with exceptional cuisine. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club features a spectacular and visually breathtaking environment engineered to deliver the highest quality acoustics while utilizing state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is located within a beautifully restored 1905 building at 135 Congress Street in the heart of historic downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire. For more information visit www.JimmysOnCongress.com or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/JimmysJazzBlues and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/jimmysjazzblues/. Sign-up for Jimmy's Email Newsletter to stay informed on Upcoming Shows, New Artist Announcements, Promotional Offers, Ticket On-Sale Dates, Special Performances, and Jimmy's Sunday Jazz Brunch. In June 2023, Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club was given the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence for its' outstanding Wine List.

PRIVATE EVENTS AT JIMMY'S

An architecturally breathtaking center of arts and culture in the heart of historic Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club offers a rare and spectacular venue to host important corporate functions, weddings, intimate or large-scale social gatherings, private parties, and memorable celebrations. The team at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club put heart and soul into creating a stunning full-service event space with new state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies delivered with outstanding next-level culinary experiences. Our high-touch approach, provided by professional and experienced event staff, ensures that everything is tailored to exceed your expectations. To start a conversation about hosting your event at Jimmy's Jazz and Blues Club, please call us at 888-603-5299, or fill out Jimmy's Private Event Request Form.

JOIN THE TEAM AT THE LABRIE GROUP FAMILY OF RESTAURANTS

Motivated by a commitment to culinary and hospitality excellence, founders Michael and Peter Labrie and their leadership team understand it is essential to seek out talented team members for each of The Labrie Group family of restaurants — Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club, The Atlantic Grill, The River House, and Waterview Grill — all in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Career opportunities and current job openings can be found at www.TheLabrieGroup.com.

Website:

http://www.jimmysoncongress.com

Contact:

Rachel Huddleston

[email protected]

888-603-JAZZ

SOURCE: Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club

SOURCE Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club