Jazz Up the Holidays This December at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ring in the holiday season at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club, where every performance brings warmth, joy, and world-class talent to the stage. From holiday classics and Grammy-winning artists to beloved local performers, December at Jimmy's is filled with festive spirit and unforgettable nights of music, dining, and celebration in the heart of downtown Portsmouth, NH. Shows are already selling out, so get your tickets fast this holiday season!

Upcoming Performances Include:

Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club transforms into a warm and inviting holiday destination, blending world-class live music with a stunning seasonal atmosphere. Every detail-from the lighting to the décor-enhances the guest experience, creating an unforgettable setting for concerts, celebrations, and signature winter performances. At Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club, the holiday season comes alive through artful décor, intimate ambiance, and exceptional attention to detail. The space sets the perfect stage for immersive live music performances, festive gatherings, and memorable nights of entertainment in the heart of downtown Portsmouth.

Local Artist Series: The Rockingham Groove — SOLD OUT — Monday, December 1, 2025 at 7PM: Kick off the season with a 10-piece powerhouse of funk and soul guaranteed to get you moving.

Isaiah J. Thompson – A Guaraldi Holiday — LIMITED TICKETS REMAINING FOR FIRST SHOW! — Thursday, December 4, 2025 at 7:30PM: The acclaimed jazz pianist pays tribute to Vince Guaraldi's timeless "Charlie Brown Christmas" soundtrack with charm and sophistication. Performances at 7:30PM and 10:00PM.

Jon Butcher with Special Guest Diane Blue: Shades of Blues — Saturday, December 6, 2025 at 7:30PM: Rock and blues veteran Jon Butcher joins powerhouse vocalist Diane Blue for a soulful, electrifying performance.

Kandace Springs — Sunday, December 7, 2025: Soulful singer and pianist Kandace Springs blends jazz, R&B, and pop with velvety vocals and effortless style. Performances at 7PM and 9:30PM.

Local Artist Series: Southside Blues — Monday, December 8, 2025 at 7PM: Portsmouth's own Southside Blues brings authentic rhythm, groove, and heart to the stage.

Curtis Salgado — Thursday, December 11, 2025 at 7:30PM: Award-winning bluesman and soulful storyteller delivers raw emotion and undeniable groove.

Kneebody — Saturday, December 13, 2025 at 7:30PM: The Grammy-nominated fusion ensemble pushes the boundaries of modern jazz with bold improvisation and high energy.

Donna the Buffalo — Sunday, December 14, 2025 at 7:30PM: Americana favorites return to Portsmouth with their feel-good blend of roots, folk, and groove.

Christmas Dreaming with Stella Cole — Monday, December 15, 2025, and Tuesday, December 16, 2025 at 7:30PM: Rising jazz vocalist Stella Cole brings vintage glamour and timeless holiday charm to Jimmy's stage.

Lauren Henderson: Holiday Favorites & More — Wednesday, December 17, 2025 at 7:30PM: The internationally acclaimed jazz singer enchants with a sultry mix of Latin jazz, soul, and seasonal favorites.

Eric Gales — LIMITED TICKETS REMAINING — Thursday, December 18, 2025 at 7:30PM: Guitar virtuoso Eric Gales lights up the stage with blistering blues, passion, and precision.

Jon McLaughlin & Friends: Home for the Holidays — SOLD OUT — Friday, December 19, 2025: The acclaimed singer-songwriter returns with his signature piano-driven pop for a night of music, storytelling, and festive cheer.

Holiday Sunday Jazz Brunch with Santa – Sunday, December 21, 2025: Join us from 10AM-2PM for a festive holiday brunch including Santa meet-and-greets from 10AM-12PM!

Jane Monheit: The Merriest Holiday Show — Sunday, December 21, 2025: Grammy-nominated jazz vocalist Jane Monheit delivers classic holiday songs with warmth and elegance in two enchanting performances. Performances at 7PM and 9:30PM.

Local Artist Series Sharon Jones: Holiday Stories and Songs — Monday, December 22, 2025 at 7PM: A cozy evening of storytelling and song from a captivating vocalist blending jazz, folk, and holiday tradition.

Warren Wolf's Christmas Vibes — Tuesday, December 23, 2025 at 7:30PM: Renowned vibraphonist Warren Wolf infuses holiday classics with joyful swing and infectious rhythm.

Jazz the Halls: ELEW Plays Sting and the Season — Saturday, December 27, 2025 at 7:30PM: Pianist and composer ELEW reimagines the music of Sting and holiday favorites in a bold, genre-bending performance.

The Mallett Brothers – Sunday, December 28, 2026 at 7:30PM: Blending rock, Americana, and alt-country, The Mallett Brothers Band has become a fan-favorite for their raw energy and unforgettable live performances.

Local Artist Series: New Legacy Swing Band — Monday, December 29, 2025 at 7:30PM: Close out the year with a high-energy celebration of swing, jazz standards, and big-band holiday flair.

NYE Bash with BT ALC Band Featuring Nephrok — TICKETS AVAILABLE SOON — Wednesday, December 31st, 2025: Close out 2025 and ring in the new year with us! Dinner and show packages available, plus standing room only for concert. More info coming soon!

Reserve your seats today at Jimmy's Event Calendar or on Ticketmaster — and make this December one to remember.

GIVE THE GIFT OF JIMMY'S

Make your holiday shopping easy and unforgettable with the gift of live music. Tickets to a show or a Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club gift card are the perfect way to share the experience of dinner and a show in one of the most celebrated venues in New England. Give the gift of great taste, world-class performances, and memories that last long after the encore.

ABOUT JIMMY'S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB

The mission of Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is to provide guests with a one-of-a-kind, world-class experience featuring exceptional live music served with outstanding cuisine. Located in a beautifully restored 1905 building at 135 Congress Street in historic downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Jimmy's sets the stage for unforgettable evenings. Engineered for superior acoustics and enhanced by state-of-the-art production, sound, and lighting technologies, Jimmy's brings music to life in every sense.

For more information, visit jimmysoncongress.com.

