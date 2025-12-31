Start the New Year with Live Music at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Dec. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kick off the new year at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club with an exciting lineup of performances that bring warmth, rhythm, and world-class talent to the heart of downtown Portsmouth. From Grammy winners and jazz innovators to blues powerhouses and beloved local acts, January sets the tone for an unforgettable year of live music, dining, and community at Jimmy's.

Upcoming Performances Include:

From the main floor at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club, you're right in the heart of the music. Exceptional acoustics, warm ambiance, and close-up views of the stage make every performance feel personal.

Local Artist Series: Wake Up Mama — Monday, January 5, 2026: A high-energy Allman Brothers tribute band delivers soaring guitar work, soulful harmonies, and extended jams that capture the spirit of Southern rock.

Maurice "Mobetta" Brown — Friday, January 9, 2026: The acclaimed trumpeter and composer blends jazz, hip-hop, soul, and groove in a genre-defying performance.

Three Kings of Blues — Saturday, January 10, 2026: A powerhouse lineup of blues masters delivers fiery guitar work and deep-rooted tradition.

LowDown Brass Band — Sunday, January 11, 2026: Chicago's brass-funk collective brings infectious beats, conscious lyrics, and nonstop energy.

Local Artist Series: Tony Mack Band — Monday, January 12, 2026: A Seacoast favorite delivers blues-driven rock with raw emotion and crowd-pleasing swagger.

Tim O'Brien & Sam Grisman with Victor Furtado — Friday, January 16, 2026: An extraordinary evening of Americana, bluegrass, and acoustic mastery from celebrated musicians.

Bill Laurance — Sunday, January 18, 2026: The Grammy-winning pianist and Snarky Puppy co-founder presents a genre-blending performance of jazz, classical, and electronic soundscapes.

Local Artist Series: Emily's Garage Band — Monday, January 19, 2026: Classic rock favorites and high-energy jams light up the room with hometown spirit.

Rebirth Brass Band — Wednesday, January 21, 2026: The Grammy-winning New Orleans legends bring their iconic fusion of jazz, funk, soul, and street rhythms.

Eliza Neals — Friday, January 23, 2026: A powerful blues vocalist delivers grit, soul, and commanding stage presence.

Local Artist Series: Corduroy — Monday, January 26, 2026: Funk-forward grooves and tight musicianship headline this upbeat local showcase.

Jacob Chung — Thursday, January 29, 2026: A rising jazz pianist known for lyrical playing and modern interpretation takes the stage.

No Static — Friday, January 30, 2026: A dynamic night of groove-driven jazz, funk, and improvisation from this high-energy ensemble.

No Static — Saturday, January 31, 2026: A second night of rhythm-forward jams and deep musical chemistry closes out the month in style.

Reserve your seats today at Jimmy's Event Calendar or on Ticketmaster.

