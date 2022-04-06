A Wonderful Endorsement For C Squared Social!

Kevin O'Leary, aka Mr. Wonderful, announces an exclusive partnership with digital marketing's secret weapon

BOISE, Idaho, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- C Squared Social proudly announces their exclusive partnership with Kevin O'Leary, the celebrated entrepreneur, author and television personality. The digital advertising startup caught O'Leary's attention after their impressive work boosted franchise sales for Wicked Good Cupcakes, a company O'Leary backed on his popular show Shark Tank.

Kevin O'Leary Partners with C Squared Social

"The demand for digital advertising is insatiable –– targeted advertising even more. C Squared Social is a company I trust to get sharper focus and better yields, even with today's data and privacy challenges," says O'Leary.

"We couldn't be more excited to develop a partnership with Kevin O'Leary. At C Squared Social, we've always taken a results-driven, no-BS approach when it comes to our marketing services. We feel that Kevin represents a lot of those same qualities. In addition, we're both committed to helping small- and medium-sized businesses succeed. It's a perfect match!" says C Squared Social co-owner Cassidy Crail.

This news comes in the wake of many recent accomplishments of C Squared Social, including:

#612 inc 5000

#3 San Diego Fastest Growing

#264 GrowJo Fastest Growing Companies

Established in 2012, C Squared quickly became one of the top 50 fastest-growing marketing agencies in the nation. What started with a pair of ambitious brothers has evolved into a boundary-pushing agency with over 60 employees and offices in Carlsbad, CA and Boise, ID. C Squared recently announced a website development financing option, which furthers their mission to make top-tier design and marketing strategy available to businesses of all sizes.

"Stop wasting your money on bad marketing. Partner up with the specialists at C Squared Social. I have. They will measurably grow your business with results-driven, epic marketing. Check them out," says O'Leary.

C Squared Social creates ads, content and customized campaigns that help businesses reach targeted audiences across all of today's most popular online platforms. Their team of specialists, in-house graphic designers, copywriters and web developers delivers measurable, actionable, wonderful results.

To learn more about C Squared Social, visit www.csquaredsocial.com .

Media Contact:

C Squared Social

Tina Frost

Director of Internal Development

[email protected]

858-879-9248

SOURCE C Squared Social