A zest for flavor starts with the new HI-CHEW™ Sweet & Sour Mix.

With the weather heating up, HI-CHEW's latest offering comes just in time for outdoor fun, from backyard barbecues to pool parties where watermelon is a staple enjoyed across the country. Much like nostalgic summer moments, the fruit offers a refreshing burst of flavor that brings excitement to the American palette. With the increasing love for tangy and tart tastes, HI-CHEW™ Watermelon combines the best of both worlds for a flavor that you truly 'can't get enough' of. The sweet chewlet is enhanced when paired with HI-CHEW™ Grapefruit and Lemon, which provide fresh, zesty notes from the citrus fruits.

"Watermelon is a beloved fruit here in the States and we're excited to reveal our new offering that showcases a delightful, slightly sour twist on the real fruit taste," said Tatsuya Takamiya, Chief Marketing Officer of Morinaga America, Inc. "As we continue to grow our flavor offerings, we saw a great opportunity for the Sweet & Sour Mix to introduce Watermelon and create a complementary combination of vibrant flavors that HI-CHEW™ fans love."

The launch of the Sweet & Sour Mix adds Watermelon to the brand's growing U.S. portfolio, which has 17 flavors released nationwide. HI-CHEW™ has grown immensely since entering the U.S. market, with business up 122% from 2017 to 20181 and year-over-year double-digit growth over the past eight years. One billion pieces of HI-CHEW™ were eaten this past year, a testament to the candy's ever-growing U.S. fan base.

The HI-CHEW™ Sweet & Sour Mix is offered in a 3.17 ounce peg bag for a suggested retail price of $2.39 and a 12.7 ounce stand-up bag for a suggested retail price of $5.99 (varies per market). It is available for purchase at select Walmart and Walgreens nationwide and online at HI-CHEW.com . To learn more about HI-CHEW™, please like us on Facebook , and follow us on Instagram (@HICHEWUSA) and Twitter (@HICHEW) .

About Morinaga America, Inc.:

Established in 2008, Morinaga America, Inc. is the official manufacturer and distributor of HI-CHEW™ in the United States. With over 185 flavors of HI-CHEW™ having debuted in Japan, Morinaga America, Inc. has introduced the United States market to the best of Japanese confectionery. Morinaga America, Inc. (marketing and sales) and Morinaga America Foods, Inc. (manufacturing) are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Morinaga & Co., Ltd., which began in 1899 as the first, modern candy maker and producer of chocolates in Japan. In 2015, Morinaga America, Inc. opened its first United States manufacturing facility in North Carolina.

About HI-CHEW™:

The history of Morinaga stretches back over a century when company founder Taichiro Morinaga brought his candy making skills to Japan from America in the 1800s. HI-CHEW™ has long been the best-selling soft candy in Japan and continues to see year-over-year growth throughout other parts of Asia and in the United States. In the United States, HI-CHEW™ is currently offered in the following flavors: Strawberry, Green Apple, Mango, Grape, Banana, Kiwi, Açaí and Caramel Apple. HI-CHEW™ also offers a Tropical Mix with Kiwi, Mango, and Pineapple, a Superfruit Mix with Açaí, Kiwi and Dragon Fruit and a Sweet & Sour Mix with Grapefruit, Lemon and Watermelon. HI-CHEW™ is made with real fruit juice and purees and is 100% free of gluten, cholesterol and artificial colors. HI-CHEW™ continues to expand fruity, chewy flavor offerings annually.

1IRI Total US Multi Outlet + Conv 29 weeks 12/31/2017-7/15/2018

SOURCE HI-CHEW

Related Links

http://www.HI-CHEW.com

