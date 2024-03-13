A1 Garage Door Service Acquires The Garage Door Guy Inc.

Acquisition Expands Presence for A1 Garage Door Service

in the Minneapolis-St. Paul Area

MINNEAPOLIS, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A1 Garage Door Service ("A1"), an established national leader in the garage door service and sales industry, has acquired The Garage Door Guy Inc. ("Garage Door Guy"), A Plymouth, Minnesota-based company that services the greater Minneapolis-St. Paul area.

The acquisition expands the presence of A1 in the Twin Cities region and adds another established location to the A1 portfolio of brands, which includes A1 Garage Doors, Garage Door Doctor, and Don's Garage Doors — operating across 19 states. It follows similar acquisitions in recent months in Florida, Texas, and Ohio. Garage Door Guy will begin operating as A1 Garage Door Service on April 1, 2024.

"We've added Garage Door Guy to our family of brands because the culture that has been established and fostered at the company over the years aligns with our values at A1," said Tommy Mello, founder and CEO of A1. "An acquisition like this certainly supports our strategic goals, as it expands our footprint in the Twin Cities area."

Founded by Dean Beireis in 1998, Garage Door Guy has been servicing the Minneapolis-St. Paul region for 26 years. Its service area includes Blaine, Bloomington, Burnsville, Chaska, Forest Lake, Maple Grove, Minnetonka, Plymouth, White Bear Lake, and Woodbury.

"We are proud of the reputation we've earned over our years of service, and we're excited for the opportunity to join the A1 family," Beireis said. "This transaction will enable us to provide better service to the Twin Cities area, thanks to increased capacity, and access to technicians and equipment."

About A1 Garage Door Service

A1 is a leading provider of residential repair and replacement garage door services across the United States. Founded in 2007, A1 has established a longstanding reputation for providing the highest quality customer service available in its 32 served markets. More information can be found at www.a1garage.com.

SOURCE A1 Garage Door Service