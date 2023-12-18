A1C Drinks Advocates Healthy Holiday Celebrations with Smart Beverage Choices

Over 50% of weight gain for an entire year comes during the holiday season

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the holiday season approaches, A1C Drinks, the pioneer of healthy, diabetic-friendly beverages, is championing health-conscious choices for all, especially those managing diabetes, pre-diabetes, or weight concerns. With festive gatherings abounding, A1C Drinks encourages individuals to make mindful decisions, starting with their beverage selections.

Smart Substitutions for a Healthier Holiday:

  1. A1C Cinnamon Peach Drink vs. Eggnog:
    • Calories: Save a remarkable 224 calories per serving with A1C instead of eggnog.
    • Fat: A1C has 0g fat, vs. 11g of fat per serving in eggnog.
    • Sugar: Eggnog averages 20g of sugar per serving vs. A1C with 0.
    • Saturated Fat: Eggnog has a whopping 6.6 g of saturated fat. A1C has 0.
    • Cholesterol: Save 150 mg of cholesterol per serving by opting for A1C instead of eggnog.

  2. A1C Cinnamon Apple instead of Sodas:
    • Carbohydrates: Substitute high-caloric sodas with the refreshing taste of A1C Apple, which has zero net carbs.
    • Sugar: The average can of soda contains 34 grams of sugar. According to The American Heart Association, that's more sugar in a single can than should be consumed in an entire day.

  3. A1C Mango instead of Sugary Cocktails:
    • Flavor: Elevate your holiday toasts with the sophisticated flavor of A1C Mango, and avoid the excess sugar and empty calories found in traditional cocktails. Use A1C Mango instead of fruit juices and mixers to dramatically reduce sugar intake.
    • Reduce alcohol consumption: Substituting A1C Mango not only tastes great, but is better for your health.

According to a study on weight gain, researchers found that pounds gained during the holiday season represent more than 50% of the total weight gained in the year.

"The holiday season is a time for joy, and at A1C Drinks, we believe in healthy celebrations," said Russ McCullough, CEO of A1C Drinks. "Our beverages provide healthy alternatives without compromising on taste."

Make smart beverage choices a part of your healthy holiday season.

For more information, visit: www.a1cdrinks.com.

ABOUT A1C DRINKS:

A1C Drinks are healthy, diabetic-friendly, sugar-free beverages, offering smart, flavorful options for individuals managing diabetes, pre-diabetes, or those seeking healthy options.

A1C Drinks is redefining the beverage landscape, providing refreshing options that are "good to drink."

