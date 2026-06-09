Perseus Information Security Consulting Becomes Fully Accredited Certification Body for ISASecure ACSSA Program

DURHAM, N.C., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society of Automation (ISA) — the leading professional society for automation — announced Perseus Information Security Consulting has received full accreditation from the A2LA Accreditation Body to serve as an ISO/IEC 17065 accredited certification body (CB) for the globally recognized certification program ISASecure®, a wholly owned subsidiary of ISA. Perseus is also now the first accredited CB for ISASecure's new Automation and Control System Security Assurance (ACSSA) for Asset Owners to ISA/IEC 62443-2-1, 62443-2-4, 62443-3-2 and 62443-3-3.

The ISASecure certification program validates conformance to the ISA/IEC 62443 series of internationally adopted standards for industrial security, with additional certifications for Security Development Lifecycle Assurance (SDLA), Component Security Assurance (CSA), IIoT Component Security Assurance (ICSA) and System Security Assurance (SSA).

Perseus has now begun accepting product submittals for ISASecure certification at their United States office and their Istanbul, Türkiye office. Perseus Information Security Consulting contact details can be found on the ISASecure.org website at this link: https://isasecure.org/certification/certify-now.

ISASecure assesses automation and control products and systems to ensure they are robust against network attacks, free from known vulnerabilities and meet the security capabilities defined in the ISA/IEC 62443 standards. All ISASecure certifications are conducted by globally recognized ISO/IEC 17065 accredited certification bodies.

In addition to being certified by a globally recognized ISO/IEC 17065 Accreditation Body, ACSSA CBs are required to take the new ISASecure Automation and Control System Security Assurance for Evaluators (IC49) three-day training class and pass the IC49 proctored exam.

Perseus Information Security Consulting provides technology consultation in the field of cybersecurity for enterprise-level organizations, namely, providing technological advice regarding cybersecurity strategy and risk and analysis of technological goods of others to assure compliance with cybersecurity industry standards. Their services also include TISAX Consulting, conducting SWIFT CSP Assessments, ICS/SCADA consulting, authorized EPDK cybersecurity maturity assessments across all seven of Türkiye's energy subsectors and now ISASecure ACSSA, SDLA, CSA, SSA and ICSA certification to ISA/IEC 62443 standard.

As an ISA Security Compliance Institute (ISCI) member, Perseus has been involved in the technical development of ISASecure's newest conformance scheme, the ISASecure Automation Control System Security Assurance (ACSSA) program. Perseus staff, including Deniz Kaya and Burak Bicer, were among the first in the world to complete the ISASecure ACSSA for Evaluators training and certification.

"ISASecure and the ISA/IEC 62443 standards have become the global benchmark for industrial cybersecurity. Becoming the first accredited ACSSA certification body lets Perseus give asset owners an independent, internationally recognized way to prove that their automation and control systems meet that benchmark," Kaya says. "We're proud to bring this capability to organizations across the United States, Türkiye and beyond."

The ISASecure program — which currently has ISO/IEC 17065 accredited certification bodies in the U.S., Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, Italy, Germany and India — is rapidly expanding its global reach through additional agreements with certification bodies around the world.

"We are pleased to have Perseus Information Security Consulting join the ISASecure program as an accredited ISASecure certification body and become the first approved ACSSA CB," said Dr. Mark P. DeAngelo, program manager of ISASecure.

About ISASecure®

Founded in 2007 by the International Society of Automation (ISA), the ISASecure® mission is to provide the highest level of assurance possible for the cybersecurity of industrial automation control systems. ISASecure, a wholly owned subsidiary of ISA, is a globally recognized ISA/IEC 62443 conformance scheme, conducting certifications for off-the-shelf control system products and supplier development practices since 2010.

Founders and key supporters of ISASecure include BP, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Saudi Aramco, Shell, GSK, Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Schneider Electric, Yokogawa, Carrier, Siemens, YPF, Amazon Web Services, exida, TUV Rheinland, CSSC, FM Approvals, Synopsys, Trust CB, SecurityGate, BYHON, TUV SUD, Trane and Bureau Veritas. The program's ISASecure designation signifies to the marketplace that industrial automation and control products conform to industry-consensus cybersecurity standards. The ISASecure trademark provides confidence to users of ISASecure certified products and systems and creates product differentiation for suppliers who conform to the ISASecure specifications.

The ACSSA assessment scheme evaluates asset owner's control systems to the ISA/IEC 62443-2-1, 2-4, 3-2 and 3-3 asset owner operational technology (OT) cybersecurity standards.

About Perseus

Perseus Information Security Consulting (www.perseusis.com) is a specialized cybersecurity consultancy serving enterprise and industrial organizations from offices in Tampa, Florida (USA) and Istanbul, Türkiye. Perseus focuses on the security of operational technology (OT) and industrial automation and control systems, alongside automotive and financial-sector cybersecurity.

Its services include ISASecure® certification (ACSSA, SDLA, CSA, ICSA and SSA) to the ISA/IEC 62443 series; authorized cybersecurity maturity assessments for the Turkish Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK) across all seven energy subsectors; ICS/SCADA security consulting; TISAX and ISO/SAE 21434 automotive cybersecurity support; and SWIFT Customer Security Programme (CSP) assessments. As the first accredited ISASecure ACSSA certification body, Perseus helps asset owners and product suppliers demonstrate conformance to internationally recognized cybersecurity standards.

About ISA

The International Society of Automation (ISA) is a non-profit professional association founded in 1945 to create a better world through automation. ISA's mission is to empower the global automation community through standards and knowledge sharing. ISA develops widely used global standards and conformity assessment programs; certifies professionals; provides education and training; publishes books and technical articles; hosts conferences and exhibits; and provides networking and career development programs for its members and customers around the world. Learn more at www.isa.org.

SOURCE The International Society of Automation