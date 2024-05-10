A2RGC, JV Secures Small Business Contract for Nationwide Deactivation, Decommissioning, and Removal Services

CINCINNATI, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A2RGC, JV, an established Mentor-Protégé Agreement and Joint Venture (JV) between ARS Aleut Remediation, LLC (Aleut) and Geosyntec Consultants, Inc. (Geosyntec), proudly announces its successful bid for a small business set-aside contract awarded by the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Office of Environmental Management (EM). This contract will oversee Nationwide Deactivation, Decommissioning, and Removal (DD&R) services for DOE EM sites, the National Nuclear Security Administration, Office of Naval Reactors, and the Office of Science.

A2RGC, JV stands among a select group of 14 small businesses chosen to execute this critical mission across various locations throughout the United States. This achievement underscores the dedication of A2RGC, JV to delivering high-quality services in support of environmental stewardship and national security. The Multiple Award Task Order Contract (MATOC) has a total contract value of $2 billion.

For over three decades, DOE EM has maintained a steadfast commitment to addressing the environmental legacy of nuclear weapons development and nuclear energy research. Through collaborative efforts like these, DOE EM continues to deliver results that safeguard the environment, bolster communities, and advance the safe and efficient completion of critical missions.

ABOUT A2RGC

A2RGC, LLC, a dynamic Mentor-Protégé Agreement and Joint Venture (JV) between ARS Aleut Remediation, LLC and Geosyntec Consultants, Inc., provides comprehensive services in support of the environment, natural resources, infrastructure, and remediation.

ABOUT ALEUT

ARS Aleut Remediation (Aleut), a U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) certified 8(a) program participant and small disadvantaged business, provides capabilities which span the environmental services life cycle: sampling and characterization, remediation, site prep, construction, decommissioning, demolition, waste packaging, and disposition.

Aleut is a subsidiary of Aleut Federal, LLC, a holding company for federal subsidiaries of The Aleut Corporation. The Aleut Corporation is one of 12 original Alaska Native corporations established under the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA), passed by the U.S. Congress in 1971.

ABOUT GEOSYNTEC

Geosyntec Consultants, Inc. (Geosyntec) provides engineering, earth science, remediation, and environmental management consulting and design services to at the Department of Energy as well as other Federal and commercial clients. For over thirty years, Geosyntec has been supporting DOE's Environmental Management, Office of Science and NNSA sites with trusted engineering, consulting and environmental remediation projects including the engineering design and engineer of record at the Fernald, OH OSWDF and the Portsmouth, OH OSWDF. The firm continues its tradition of bringing advanced practices and innovation to DOE environmental missions across the complex.

Berlyn Martin

Aleut Federal, LLC

Phone: 586-337-5828

SOURCE Aleut Federal, LLC