Aleut Secures a Place on GSA Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) - Paving the Way for Enhanced IT Solutions

ARLINGTON, Va., March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aleut Management Services, LLC (Aleut) proudly announces the receipt of a coveted place on the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) for IT Professional Services, Special Item Number (SIN) (54151S). The GSA MAS contract vehicle provides the government with long-term, flexible access to customized information technology (IT) products, services, and solutions from a large, diverse pool of industry partners.

"Our inclusion in the GSA MAS empowers Aleut to offer cutting-edge IT services to our customers efficiently and cost-effectively," said Corey Chambliss, Managing Director of Growth and Strategy. "As an Alaska Native Corporation, this vital contract vehicle not only enhances our capabilities for growth but directly benefits our shareholders."

GSA MAS is one of the largest government-wide acquisition contracts allowing federal agencies access to a wide array of tailored IT products, services, and solutions from industry leaders like Aleut. This vehicle streamlines the procurement process, fostering long-term partnerships between the government and trusted vendors, providing equitable access to the federal marketplace for small and disadvantaged businesses.

Aleut's participation in the GSA MAS opens doors to numerous of opportunities in various IT domains, including database planning and design; systems architecture, integration, and design; programming, conversion, and implementation support; network services, and data analysis and management. This recognition underscores Aleut's commitment to excellence and innovation in the IT sector.

Customers benefit from GSA MAS in several ways, including streamlined competition in select SINs and the ability to issue sole source awards and set-asides to qualified 8(a) small, disadvantaged businesses.

ABOUT ALEUT

Established in 2021, Aleut Management Services, LLC (Aleut) is a certified Small Disadvantaged Business and a proud participant in the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) 8(a) program, dedicated to delivering outstanding services while contributing to the growth of small business in the federal marketplace. Aleut specializes in professional development; engineering; technical support; research and development, testing, and evaluation (RDT&E); strategic services; and related disciplines. Aleut holds ISO 9001:2015 certification, reflecting its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

Aleut is a proud, wholly owned subsidiary of Aleut Federal, LLC, a holding company for federal subsidiaries of The Aleut Corporation, which is one of the 12 regional Alaska Native corporations established under the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA) in 1971 by the U.S. Congress.

