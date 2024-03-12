AleutianStar JV Awarded Contract for Data Analytics Support with Department of State

WASHINGTON, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AleutianStar JV, LLC (AleutianStar), has received a multi-year contract award by the Department of State's (DOS) Office of the Under Secretary for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs (R), Office of Policy, Planning, and Resources (PPR) to provide comprehensive support for the DOS's public diplomacy efforts through advanced data analytics.

"We are honored to have been selected for this significant endeavor," said Robert Zalewski, Aleut's Technical Operations Director. "This contract underscores our commitment to leveraging innovative technologies to drive positive outcomes for our clients. By harnessing the power of data analytics, we aim to empower the DOS in its mission to engage effectively with global audiences."

AleutianStar is a joint venture between Aleut Information Technology, LLC (Aleut) and MetroStar Systems, Inc. (MetroStar). This strategic partnership brings together two industry leaders with complementary expertise in data analytics and technology solutions.

"Together we're able to deliver data analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning services and solutions across the agency to help them defend against foreign disinformation and propaganda, promote democracy and human rights, and provide guidance to implement trustworthy and responsible AI," said Matt Zimmerman, MetroStar's VP of National Security. "I've been privileged to work for years with the State Department to help protect and promote our Nation's values, and it's an honor to keep working with the next generation."

Under the terms of the contract, AleutianStar will provide a range of data analytics deliverables to support the DOS's public diplomacy efforts, including audience research, digital message testing, marketing and strategic planning, consultation services, and professional technology solutions tailored to generate actionable insights.

"We are committed to delivering exceptional results for the DOS," said Zalewski. "Our team is dedicated to leveraging the latest advancements in data analytics to inform strategic decision-making and enhance the effectiveness of public diplomacy initiatives on a global scale."

With a proven track record of excellence in managed services projects, Aleut, and its joint venture partner, MetroStar, are poised to drive impactful outcomes for the DOS's public diplomacy mission.

About MetroStar

Founded in 1999, MetroStar has spent over two decades dedicated to transforming the public sector through innovative technology solutions. As we navigate a new era of technology, our mission is to empower government agencies with the tools and strategies needed to meet today's challenges while preparing for tomorrow's opportunities. With a focus on cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), digital experience, application modernization, and Enterprise IT, we have established ourselves as a key partner in driving digital transformation, supporting dozens of federal agencies, hundreds of thousands of users, and millions of Americans.

About Aleut

Established in 2016, Aleut Information Technology, LLC (Aleut) combines a rich heritage with cutting-edge expertise. As a U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) certified 8(a) program participant and Small Disadvantaged Business, Aleut leads the industry with innovative solutions in enterprise-level IT infrastructure and communications. Our team, boasting certified expertise with vendors like Cisco, Nortel, Siemens, and Microsoft, delivers proven capabilities in information technology (IT) services. Aleut holds ISO 9001:2015 certification, reflecting its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

Aleut Information Technology, LLC is a proud subsidiary of Aleut Federal, LLC—a trusted holding company for federal subsidiaries of The Aleut Corporation, one of 12 Alaska Native corporations established under the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA) in 1971.

