A4A Launches "Red, Flight & Blue--Celebrating America 250" Campaign

WASHINGTON, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Airlines for America (A4A) is proud to announce a new campaign, "Red, Flight & Blue—Celebrating America 250," that will lead up to our nation's landmark birthday on July 4th. The campaign will utilize social media, blog posts, videos, earned media and paid media—reaching across multiple digital platforms and various channels—to commemorate the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence by highlighting people, technological developments and significant milestones in America's aviation history.

"Aviation was born in the United States, so it's only fitting that on our country's 250th anniversary we recognize the men and women who helped us soar to new heights through their vision, determination and ingenuity in addition to the one million airline employees who are leading us into the future," said Chris Sununu, A4A President and CEO. "It's amazing to think how far we have come as a country and as an industry over the years. From the pre-aviation days to the Wright brothers taking flight in 1903 and some U.S. airlines launching in the 1920s, we've come a long way."

At the dawn of the jet age in the 1950s, flying was only for the wealthy. Government data shows that in 1979 domestic round-trip airfare (including fees and taxes) averaged $800 in 2024 dollars; in contrast, that same trip cost $400 in 2024. Today, U.S. government data shows that commercial air travel is offering historically low airfares —when adjusted for inflation and including fees—and is more accessible than ever. Flying across the country used to take multiple connections, but today there are numerous nonstop, direct flights from one coast to the other and thousands of other destinations around the world. More than 90 percent of the 2,000 busiest domestic markets have nonstop service. And commercial aviation offers vast selection and enormous choice for consumers.

"It's remarkable that nearly 90 percent of Americans having flown in their lifetime—half of them before their 16th birthday—and that's because flying is affordable and accessible," Sununu added. "This indispensable industry connects people, packages and places, so it's no surprise that we are seeing record air travel and increased reliance on air cargo shipments in our daily lives. And that makes the airline industry a significant contributor to our nation's economy and essential to our country's future."

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) saw eight of the top ten busiest days in its history in 2025 and recorded its busiest day ever on November 30, 2025, screening more than 3.1 million travelers. Every day, U.S. airlines operate more than 27,000 flights carrying 2.7 million passengers and 61,000 tons of cargo around the globe.

A4A's new public affairs campaign builds off our existing "Red, Flight and Blue" effort that promotes the myriad benefits U.S. airlines extend to members of the military and their families such as free checked baggage, priority boarding and reduced fares. A4A carriers are competitive on a variety of other benefits and discounts to servicemembers, which can be found on each airline's website. "Our carriers are extremely grateful for the contributions and sacrifices of servicemembers as well as their families," Sununu continued.

Airlines for America (A4A) is the trade association for the leading U.S. airlines, both passenger and cargo carriers, prioritizing safety and security during this time of record passenger volumes and increased reliance on air cargo shipments. Every day, U.S. airlines operate 27,000 flights carrying 2.7 million travelers and 61,000 tons of cargo while supporting 10 million U.S. jobs and 5 percent of GDP.

A4A members are Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, FedEx, JetBlue Airways, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines and UPS. Air Canada is an associate member.

