U.S. Airlines Prepare for Record Number of Passengers this Spring Amid Government Shutdown

Airlines increase their call for DHS to resume full Global Entry operations

WASHINGTON, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. airlines are expecting another record-breaking spring travel period, with 171 million passengers expected to fly, up four percent from last year, according to a forecast released by Airlines for America (A4A).

A4A projects U.S. airlines will carry 2.8 million passengers each day from March 1 through April 30. To accommodate this demand, carriers are adding two percent more flights and seats. A4A estimates U.S. airlines will operate 26,000 daily passenger flights with 3.5 million seats.

The 2026 Airlines for Ameri Spring Air Travel Forecast

"U.S. airlines are ready for the travel rush this spring, but we have grave concerns that millions of travelers are once again being used as a political football by the federal government amid another government shutdown," said A4A President and CEO Chris Sununu. "It is past time for Congress to get to the table and strike a deal that ensures TSA and CBP can fully operate and their frontline employees can be paid for the important work they do to keep our skies secure."

"We also are deeply concerned that the Department of Homeland Security has not fully reopened the Global Entry program after suspending it on February 21," Sununu continued. "There is no need and no data that supports the decision to suspend the Global Entry program, and DHS should act with urgency to reverse course and reopen the Global Entry program. DHS did an about-face and reopened TSA PreCheck lanes—because it is common sense to have these programs fully functioning, especially ahead of spring break travel."

Global Entry is a risk-based fee funded program for vetted travelers who have paid for the service. The program is efficient, saves resources and enhances national security. Closing down Global Entry means more officer hours are being used to process travelers. Last year, 18 million travelers used Global Entry, and approximately 300,000 officer hours were saved because of the efficiencies of the program.

SOURCE Airlines for America