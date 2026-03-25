A4A Launches "Thanks TSA" Campaign to Recognize Officers Working Without Pay During Ongoing Government Shutdown

WASHINGTON, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of millions of travelers heading to the airport this weekend for spring break and with Transportation Security Administration (TSA) workers facing another $0 paycheck, Airlines for America (A4A) is launching a new "Thanks TSA" campaign encouraging travelers to recognize the tens of thousands of TSA officers working the frontlines at airports.

Thanks TSA campaign logo

"It is shocking to learn that assaults on TSA officers are up more than 500 percent since the shutdown began," said A4A President and CEO Chris Sununu. "These dedicated men and women play a critical role in keeping aviation secure, and we encourage travelers to take a moment to simply say 'thanks' to them for doing their jobs, even though Washington is failing to do its job and pay our nation's employees."

TSA officers have already worked 87 days without pay in FY 2026, which is 50 percent of the days, and by this Friday, March 27, missed paychecks will total nearly $1 billion. The agency has lost approximately 460 officers since the shutdown began, and daily call-out rates are upwards of 40 and 50 percent at some airports. As a result, operations are strained, leading to some wait times exceeding four and half hours.

"Congress created this chaos for air travelers, and Congress put this excessive strain on TSA officers unnecessarily," said A4A President and CEO Chris Sununu. "It's simply unacceptable that some TSA employees—who work for the United States government—are relying on gift cards to buy groceries and sleeping in their cars because they can't afford gas to get to work. The very least we can do is tell these hardworking Americans that we appreciate the work they do, especially in these incredibly challenging circumstances."

A4A's "Thanks TSA" campaign will include posts on social media—including A4A's Instagram, Facebook, X/Twitter and TikTok accounts using #ThanksTSA—reaching travelers at specific airports and will also include other video, print and digital assets.

ABOUT A4A

Airlines for America (A4A) is the trade association for the leading U.S. airlines, both passenger and cargo carriers, prioritizing safety and security during this time of record passenger volumes and increased reliance on air cargo shipments. On average, U.S. airlines operate 28,000 flights daily, carrying 2.7 million travelers and 61,000 tons of cargo while supporting 10 million U.S. jobs and 5 percent of GDP.

A4A advocates on behalf of the leading U.S. airlines, both passenger and cargo carriers. A4A works collaboratively with industry stakeholders, federal agencies, the Administration, Congress, labor and other groups to improve aviation for the traveling and shipping public.

A4A members are Alaska Air Group, American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, FedEx, JetBlue Airways, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines and UPS. Air Canada is an associate member.

For more information about the airline industry, visit our website airlines.org and our blog, A Better Flight Plan, at airlines.org/blog.

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SOURCE Airlines for America