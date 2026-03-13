A4A Statement on TSA's $0 Paychecks

WASHINGTON, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is attributable to A4A President and CEO Chris Sununu:

"Today, tens of thousands of TSA employees are receiving empty paychecks. Zero dollars. Two weeks ago, these same TSA employees received partial paychecks. Last fall, they had to survive 43 days without pay.

"This failure of government to simply pay federal aviation employees is wrong. It is unfair. And it is a disgrace that Congress cannot reach an agreement or act on viable bipartisan solutions that have already been introduced.

"TSA employees have to put food on the table, put gas in their cars and pay their rent. Media reports include stories of TSA workers quitting their jobs in order to find something that does pay them in real time. One large airport has issued a public plea asking travelers to donate grocery store gift cards.

"During this spring travel season, we want to remind travelers that TSA officers are showing up for work, keeping our skies secure and doing their patriotic duty. Let's all make it a priority to pack our patience and thank them for doing their jobs!"

ABOUT A4A

Airlines for America (A4A) members are Alaska Air Group, American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, FedEx, JetBlue Airways, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines and UPS. Air Canada is an associate member.

A4A advocates on behalf of the leading U.S. airlines, both passenger and cargo carriers. A4A works collaboratively with industry stakeholders, federal agencies, the Administration, Congress, labor and other groups to improve aviation for the traveling and shipping public.

For more information about the airline industry, visit our website airlines.org and our blog, A Better Flight Plan, at airlines.org/blog.

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SOURCE Airlines for America