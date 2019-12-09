A4A Names Riva Khoshaba Parker as Vice President, Labor and Employment/Litigation

WASHINGTON, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Airlines for America (A4A), the industry trade organization for the leading U.S. airlines, today announced that Riva Khoshaba Parker has been named Vice President, Labor and Employment/Litigation. Parker is an expert litigator in all areas of labor and employment law, bringing years of litigation experience to A4A.

Parker joins A4A from the Pentagon's Office of The Judge Advocate General of the United States Army. During her tenure, Parker advised senior leadership, developed and executed strategies for enterprise wide challenges and created the Army's first nation-wide labor litigation team.

Prior to the Pentagon, Parker worked in the Office of the Staff Judge Advocate in Fort Sill, Oklahoma, and several law firms in Washington, D.C., most recently at Ifrah Law Firm, LLP.

"Riva has a proven track record in labor law and litigation, working on a wide range of issues," said A4A SVP, General Counsel Patricia Vercelli. "Her solid experience both in private practice and in government service will be a great resource to A4A and the members we represent."

"Since my very first flight I have been fascinated by air travel - the movement of hundreds of people, packages, and equipment safely across the country, over the ocean, and around the world. For me, at age four, my first flight took me to a new continent and a new life. Without flight, and an aviation industry that seeks to maximize competitiveness and accessibility, our modern world would not be possible," said Ms. Parker. "I am thrilled to be joining the talented and dedicated men and women of A4A in their work on behalf of the aviation industry."

Parker holds degrees from the University of Chicago and Yale Law School. She will join A4A on December 16 and will report directly to Vercelli.

