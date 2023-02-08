AAA® Appoints Matthew Conger as Washington, D.C.-Based Vice President in Commercial Division

ADR Industry Veteran Will Manage Commercial Arbitration for Parties in the Nation's Capital and Surrounding Regions

WASHINGTON, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Arbitration Association® (AAA®) announces that Matthew Conger has been promoted to Vice President in its Commercial Division. Based in the AAA's office in Washington, D.C., Mr. Conger will manage the facilitation of arbitration services for resolving complex and business-to-business (B2B) commercial disputes in the nation's capital, as well as Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

"Matthew is a dedicated advocate for alternative dispute resolution within the corporate and legal worlds," said Robert Matlin, Esq., Senior Vice President of the American Arbitration Association's Commercial and Construction Divisions. "He will continue to work with companies in Washington, D.C. and surrounding Mid-Atlantic states to help them benefit from the use of arbitration for resolving legal disputes—and the proprietary services and technology we offer to make the process even more customized, cost-effective, and time-efficient."

Mr. Conger, who reports to Mr. Matlin in his new role, joined the AAA as Director of ADR Services in the organization's Washington, D.C. office in September 2016. Prior to the AAA, he served as a Staff Attorney in the American Bar Association's Section of Dispute Resolution, where he was also briefly Acting Director. Mr. Conger is a member of the American Bar Association's Dispute Resolution Committee, and has made presentations at some of its events to educate business attorneys on the benefits of ADR. Earlier in his career, he worked complex litigation, mergers, and acquisitions, and as a quality engineer in the semiconductor technology field.

"Every major law firm in the country has an office in Washington, D.C., and I am proud to represent the AAA and the ADR field in this key marketplace," said Matthew Conger, Vice President in the American Arbitration Association's Commercial Division. "We are grateful for the opportunity to offer companies a broad roster of objective arbitrators with experience and expertise in various industries who can oversee the equitable resolution of their cases."

Mr. Conger received his Juris Doctorate from the Syracuse University College of Law, and earned his M.A. in International Relations from Syracuse University's Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs. He also graduated from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte with a B.A. in Philosophy and Political Science. Mr. Conger is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.

To learn more about the AAA's Commercial offering, please visit https://www.adr.org/commercial.

About the American Arbitration Association

The not-for-profit American Arbitration Association® (AAA®) is the leading provider of alternative dispute resolution (ADR) services for parties in commercial disputes, having administered more than seven million ADR cases since its founding in 1926. With 29 offices in the United States, in addition to Singapore, the AAA provides organizations of all sizes in virtually every industry with ADR services and products. For more information, visit www.adr.org.

