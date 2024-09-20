ICDR® Launches Greater China Committee to Enhance International Dispute Resolution Services

BEIJING, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Centre for Dispute Resolution® (ICDR), the international division of the American Arbitration Association® (AAA®) and the largest international provider of dispute resolution services, is pleased to announce the official launch of its Greater China Committee. This initiative aims to strengthen the ICDR's presence in the region and further promote its international arbitration and mediation services across Greater China. The official launch event will occur at Globe-Law, Beijing, on September 23, 2024, at 2:30 p.m. To register for the event, please click here.

Dr. Lixia Zhang, the director and founding partner of HuaMao & GuiGu Law Firm, will serve as chair of the ICDR Greater China Committee. With decades of experience in international arbitration and the distinction of being a Most-in-Demand Arbitrator in China and being designated an Eminent Practitioner by Chambers and Partners, Dr. Zhang brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership to the role.

"The establishment of the Greater China Committee marks an important step in ICDR's mission to provide world-class dispute resolution services in the region," said Vice President of ICDR Thara Gopalan. "With Dr. Zhang and other esteemed members leading this initiative, we are confident that the Committee will play a vital role in shaping the future of arbitration and mediation in Greater China."

The Committee will host various events annually in key cities, targeting members of both the business and legal sectors, including in-house counsel, transactional lawyers and dispute resolution professionals. It aims to provide a platform for dialogue and learning while promoting ICDR's cutting-edge practices in international arbitration and mediation.

The formation of the ICDR Greater China Committee follows the successful launch of the ICDR Singapore Committee in August, reflecting ICDR's ongoing commitment to fostering international dispute resolution in Asia. The Committee is designed to support and expand ICDR's services in the Greater China region, in close collaboration with regional business and legal communities.

For more information about the ICDR and its Asian initiatives, please visit: www.icdr.org/asia-cmc.

About the American Arbitration Association

The not-for-profit AAA is the leading ADR service provider. It has administered more than eight million ADR cases since its founding in 1926. With offices throughout the United States and in Singapore, the AAA provides organizations of all sizes in virtually every industry with ADR services and products. For more information, visit www.adr.org .

About the International Centre for Dispute Resolution

The ICDR is the international division of the AAA and the largest international provider of dispute resolution services. Established in 1996, the ICDR serves parties from over 100 countries with multilingual staff experienced in international dispute resolution proceedings and a roster of over 725 arbitrators and mediators. For more information, visit www.icdr.org .

Media Contact:

Michael Clark

American Arbitration Association

+1.212.716.3978

[email protected]

SOURCE American Arbitration Association