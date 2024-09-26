AAA-ICDR® Partners with Small Business Associations Nationwide to Provide Fast, Cost Effective Dispute Resolution Resources

New Initiative Offers Free ADR Resources and Education to Small Businesses and Entrepreneurs

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Arbitration Association® (AAA®), its international division, the International Centre for Dispute Resolution® (ICDR®), and its recently acquired subsidiary ODR.com, proudly announce the creation of a dedicated small business and entrepreneur resources platform. Developed in partnership with leading small business associations nationwide, the AAA aims to educate and provide dispute resolution solutions and resources for start-ups, entrepreneurs and small businesses.

This initiative addresses the growing demand for accessible and efficient alternatives to litigation, driven by a record number of start-ups launching in 2024. In response to this trend, the AAA has accelerated its vision of delivering fair, impartial and efficient conflict resolution solutions tailored to the unique needs of small businesses.

"After engaging with numerous small business associations across the U.S., it became evident that alternative dispute resolution (ADR) has significant potential to address the challenges small businesses face in resolving conflicts," said Angela Romero Valedon, AAA Vice President. "Our first steps include listening to, educating and collaborating with small business communities to roll out various resolution options over the coming months. We're excited that our inaugural alliance partners reflect diverse businesses nationwide."

The National Small Business Association (NSBA) was among the first to adopt this initiative. "Many small business owners enter into business deals without establishing dispute resolution terms in their contracts," said Patrick Post, NSBA vice president of membership. "Without alternative dispute resolution provisions, resolving disputes can be challenging. The NSBA is excited to partner with the American Arbitration Association to provide free resources to small business owners to help them resolve disputes with mediation, arbitration and other forms of dispute resolution."

The Arizona Small Business Association (ASBA), the Business Incubator Association of New York State (BIANYS) and the Small Business Association of Michigan (SBAM) have also recognized the long-term value of developing educational programs and offering accessible alternatives to litigation.

"At the ASBA, we understand that small businesses are the backbone of our economy, and empowering them with the right tools is crucial for their success. ADR is one such tool that can be transformative. It offers a cost-effective and efficient way to resolve conflicts, allowing small businesses to focus on what they do best: driving innovation and growth," said Robin Duncan, ASBA senior vice president of business development. "Our partnership with the AAA is a testament to our shared commitment to supporting small enterprises. Together, we aim to educate and promote ADR as an essential resource, helping businesses navigate challenges while fostering a thriving, resilient community."

The small business and entrepreneur resources platform offers information to small businesses on dispute prevention and resolution strategies, including using dispute resolution clauses to avoid litigation. Guides and other educational materials will be provided to help small businesses and entrepreneurs resolve disputes outside of court.

For more information on the services and educational offerings, visit go.adr.org/small-business-entrepreneurs.html.

