AAA® Caseload Surpasses Six Million

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Arbitration Association® (AAA®) proudly announces that it has administered more than six million cases since its establishment in 1926.

"Our mission is the same today as it was 94 years ago—we firmly believe in the benefits of resolving business disputes through arbitration as a cost-effective, efficient and faster resolution for parties and businesses, while also easing the burden on the court system," said India Johnson, President and CEO of the American Arbitration Association-International Centre for Dispute Resolution® (AAA-ICDR®). "This milestone is a testament to the expertise of our roster of arbitrators and mediators, and our role as a leader in ADR innovation, cybersecurity and diversity efforts. We look forward to continuing to grow and enhance our ADR education and services, and facilitating ADR for domestic and cross-border disputes, in this new decade."

The nonprofit organization has continued to bolster its presence in Chicago, Cleveland, San Francisco, Upstate New York, and other U.S. markets. The AAA also works with state legislatures, courts, and legal associations to set up arbitration programs, and standardize ADR practices.

The AAA and ICDR have also spearheaded global ADR advancement and standardization. Last year, the AAA-ICDR expanded its office in Singapore, which has emerged as a major regional seat of arbitration for hearing disputes in and around Asia. The organization also continues to work with the Singaporean government to strengthen ADR processes, and promote the country as a regional arbitration seat.

In addition, the AAA remains a leader in creating more diverse and inclusive arbitration panels and rosters, and improving ADR process efficiency and transparency:

The organization developed and implemented an innovative software tool in its system which alerts staff if at least 20 percent of potential arbitrators, on any list for parties to choose from, do not meet race or gender diversity standards.

In March 2019 , the AAA launched a ticker on its homepage which tracks and regularly updates the amount of resolved cases it has facilitated. The organization became the first provider of arbitration and mediation services to publicly disclose caseload data in this fashion.

The AAA spearheaded a special task force of management, labor, employment, civil rights, governmental officials and professionals to develop the Employment Due Process Protocol. The protocol is used as standards of fairness for disputes between employees/individuals and companies.

The not-for-profit American Arbitration Association (AAA) is the leading provider of alternative dispute resolution (ADR) services for parties in commercial disputes, having administered more than six million ADR cases since its founding in 1926. With 26 offices in the United States, in addition to Mexico, Singapore, and Bahrain, the AAA provides organizations of all sizes in virtually every industry with ADR services and products. For more information, visit www.adr.org.

The International Centre for Dispute Resolution (ICDR®) is the international division of the AAA and the largest international provider of dispute resolution services. Established in 1996, the ICDR serves parties from over 99 countries with multilingual staff experienced in international dispute resolution proceedings. 993 international cases were filed with the ICDR in 2018, which offers parties a roster of over 725 arbitrators and mediators. For more information, visit www.icdr.org.

