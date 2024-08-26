ICDR® Strengthens Presence in Asia with Refreshed Asia Advisory Council and Launch of Singapore Committee

SINGAPORE, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Centre for Dispute Resolution® (ICDR), the international division of the American Arbitration Association® (AAA®) and the largest international provider of dispute resolution services, is pleased to announce a significant enhancement to its strategic operations in Asia. This includes refreshing its Asia Advisory Council and launching its new Singapore Committee, both designed to bolster the ICDR's influence and effectiveness in the region.

Asia Advisory Council Refresh

The ICDR has undertaken a strategic refresh of its Asia Advisory Council, an important body that provides the ICDR with crucial insights into the trends, challenges and opportunities in the international arbitration and mediation markets across Asia. The refreshed Council, chaired by Francis Xavier, S.C., regional head of dispute resolution at Rajah & Tann Asia, and comprising prominent legal professionals from across the region, will continue to support the ICDR's efforts to expand and promote its services in this dynamic market.

"We believe that the refreshed Asia Advisory Council will bring renewed energy and perspectives to our operations in Asia. The Council's guidance is vital as we navigate the evolving landscape of dispute resolution in the region," said ICDR Vice President Thara Gopalan.

The new Council will hold its first meeting at the end of the month.

Launch of the ICDR Singapore Committee

Further strengthening its commitment to Asia, the ICDR is proud to announce the establishment of the ICDR Singapore Committee, chaired by Thio Shen Yi, S.C., joint managing partner at TSMP Law Corporation. This Committee will play a pivotal role in leading thought leadership within the sectors that rely on international arbitration and mediation services. The Committee will facilitate in-person programs for transactional, in-house and disputes lawyers, as well as business leaders, and contribute to influential publications.

"The formation of the Singapore Committee marks a significant milestone for the ICDR. We are excited to spearhead initiatives to foster deeper understanding and advancement of arbitration and mediation practices in Singapore and beyond," Gopalan said.

To celebrate the launch of the Singapore Committee, the ICDR will host an exclusive cocktail reception later this month at the AAA-ICDR Asia Case Management Centre in Singapore. The event, which is fully subscribed and by invitation only, will bring together key stakeholders from across the legal and business communities to mark this important occasion.

For more information about the ICDR and its initiatives in Asia, please visit: www.icdr.org/asia-cmc.

About the American Arbitration Association

The not-for-profit AAA is the leading ADR service provider. It has administered more than eight million ADR cases since its founding in 1926. With offices throughout the United States and in Singapore, the AAA provides organizations of all sizes in virtually every industry with ADR services and products. For more information, visit www.adr.org .

About the International Centre for Dispute Resolution

The ICDR is the international division of the AAA and the largest international provider of dispute resolution services. Established in 1996, the ICDR serves parties from over 100 countries with multilingual staff experienced in international dispute resolution proceedings and a roster of over 725 arbitrators and mediators. For more information, visit www.icdr.org .

Media Contact:

Michael Clark

American Arbitration Association

+1.212.716.3978

[email protected]

SOURCE American Arbitration Association