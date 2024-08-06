AAA-ICDR® and CodeX Announce "Future Dispute Resolution" September 5, 2024, at Stanford Law School

From ODR to ADR in the courts, the world's foremost dispute resolution experts convene to

discuss how emerging technologies impact dispute resolution.

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CodeX (The Stanford Center for Legal Informatics), the Martin Daniel Gould Center for Conflict Resolution and the Deborah L. Rhode Center on the Legal Profession are proud to bring some of the world's foremost dispute resolution experts to Stanford Law School for the "Future Dispute Resolution" conference. Co-sponsoring organizations include the American Arbitration Association® (AAA®), its international division, the International Center for Dispute Resolution® (ICDR®), ODR.com, System.Legal and ITECHLAW.

Attendees will explore how technological advancements and generative artificial intelligence (AI) could revolutionize resolving disputes. Judges, leading in-house counsel and other dispute resolution leaders will share their insights through panel discussions. They will address potential enhancements in arbitration, mediation, online dispute resolution (ODR) and other alternative dispute resolution (ADR) methods to serve parties better.

"As we stand on the brink of a new era in dispute resolution, this conference aims to shed light on the transformative potential of technology and generative AI," said Executive Director of CodeX Roland Vogl. "We are excited to bring together leading experts to explore how these advancements can reshape arbitration, mediation and other ADR methods, making them more efficient and accessible for all parties involved."

A highlight of the event will be a presentation by the ICDR Arbitration of Technology and Life Sciences Global Working Group. The group will unveil the results of its comprehensive survey on technology disputes and provide recommendations from over 500 professionals across various industries, including information technology, semiconductors, life sciences, construction, energy, aviation and aerospace.

Featured Speakers:

Join us for a transformative event where you will:

Discover how courts can integrate alternative dispute resolution into their processes.

Learn how generative AI will transform dispute resolution.

Hear leading in-house counsel's views about the impact of advancing technologies on dispute management.

Explore the survey results and recommendations from the ICDR Arbitration of Technology and Life Sciences Global Working Group.

Hear about the evolving landscape of online dispute resolution.

"We are excited about the speakers invited as well as those coming to attend as active participants in a program that will undoubtedly help shape the dispute resolution landscape, making it more efficient and effective for all parties involved," said AAA-ICDR Division of Mediation Vice President Steve Andersen.

Date: September 5, 2024, including lunch and a cocktail reception

Location:

Paul Brest Hall

555 Salvatierra Walk

Stanford, CA 94305

About CodeX

CodeX—The Stanford Center for Legal Informatics—is jointly operated by Stanford Law School and the Stanford Computer Science Department. CodeX's emphasis is on the research and development of computational law, the branch of legal informatics concerned with the mechanization of legal reasoning. The center allows researchers, lawyers, entrepreneurs and technologists to work side-by-side to advance the frontier of legal technology, bringing new levels of legal efficiency, transparency and access to legal systems around the world.

About the Martin Daniel Gould Center for Conflict Resolution

The Martin Daniel Gould Center for Conflict Resolution at Stanford Law School focuses on teaching and research in the areas of negotiation, mediation, arbitration, dispute systems design, facilitation, community conflict resolution and depolarization. Established in 1998, the Gould Center for Conflict Resolution is the heart of dispute resolution programs at Stanford and houses the Negotiation and Mediation Program and the Alternative Dispute Resolution Initiative.

About the American Arbitration Association

The not-for-profit AAA is the leading ADR service provider. It has administered more than eight million ADR cases since its founding in 1926. With offices throughout the United States and in Singapore, the AAA provides organizations of all sizes in virtually every industry with ADR services and products. For more information, visit www.adr.org .

About the International Centre for Dispute Resolution

The ICDR is the international division of the AAA and the largest international provider of dispute resolution services. Established in 1996, the ICDR serves parties from over 100 countries with multilingual staff experienced in international dispute resolution proceedings and a roster of over 725 arbitrators and mediators. For more information, visit www.icdr.org .

About ODR.com and Mediate.com (Resourceful Internet Solutions)

ODR.com, an AAA company, is the global leader in online dispute resolution and offers a proven, secure, and scalable ODR platform that is used by hundreds of organizations around the world, including courts, universities, businesses and government agencies. Since its establishment in 1996, Mediate.com has been the leading mediation website, offering an extensive repository of dispute resolution resources, online courses and a widely utilized directory of global mediators.

