Deal Facilitated by Viking Mergers & Acquisitions

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AAA City Plumbing, Inc., a long-established plumbing company serving Rock Hill, S.C., Charlotte, N.C., and surrounding areas, has been acquired by Founders Home Service Group, a Kompass Kapital platform company, in a transaction that reflects continued buyer interest in established home services businesses with strong local reputations, experienced teams, and durable customer relationships.

AAA City Plumbing Acquired by Founders Home Service Group

"I am pleased with the outcome of the transaction," said Dean Inkelaar, company founder and owner. "The leadership of Founders Home Service shares similar values and commitment to customer service, and I know I have handed the business over to a new owner who will continue to take good care of the employees and customers."

Inkelaar founded the business more than three decades ago and worked with Viking M&A's advisory team for years before deciding to sell, receiving ongoing valuation updates and guidance on steps that could strengthen the company's value and market readiness. That preparation proved meaningful when the business formally went to market. Viking received hundreds of buyer inquiries within days and ultimately secured 14 purchase offers, creating a competitive process that allowed Inkelaar to evaluate his options carefully and choose the right outcome.

Under Inkelaar's leadership, AAA City Plumbing has earned a strong reputation in the greater Charlotte market for reliable service and a skilled, experienced team. Its established market presence, longstanding customer relationships, and commitment to quality made the business attractive to a broad range of buyers seeking scalable home services platforms with strong local roots.

"Keenan Moran and Jeff Edge did an excellent job of identifying a large pool of potential buyers for my business and managing the process of screening them and ultimately coordinating the sale to Founders Home Service Group," Inkelaar said.

Founders Home Service Group is focused on growing reputable home service businesses across the United States by partnering with established brands that deliver high-quality solutions in their local communities. The transaction provides a path for continued growth while ensuring continuity for AAA City Plumbing's employees, customers, and operations.

Keenan Moran and Jeff Edge of Viking Mergers & Acquisitions represented Inkelaar in the transaction.

For business owners in home services, the sale underscores a broader reality in today's market: buyers continue to compete for founder-led companies with established brands, experienced teams, and a record of consistent service. It also shows that owners who start preparing well before the sale process begins may have more options and a greater ability to exit on terms that support both their financial goals and the future of the business.

About Viking Mergers and Acquisitions in Charlotte

Viking M&A in Charlotte, N.C., supports business owners with annual revenues ranging from $2M to $250M. Viking offers complimentary business valuation services, ongoing valuation updates, and comprehensive exit planning and strategy for small and middle-market business owners.

One of the largest and most successful mergers and acquisitions firms in the United States, Viking is headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., and Tampa, F.L. The firm boasts 18 offices strategically positioned across the U.S., providing exceptional brokerage services as well as mergers & acquisitions advisory work. Over the past 30 years, Viking has successfully sold more than 950 businesses, achieving a closing ratio more than three times the industry average. Viking consistently maintains an impressive 85% closing rate, securing sellers an average of 96% of their asking price.

Visit https://www.vikingmergers.com/market/business-brokers-charlotte-nc/ to request a confidential, complimentary business valuation or for more information about selling or buying a business.

About Founders Home Service Group

Founders Home Service Group partners with high-quality home service businesses to create long-term succession plans that protect owner legacies while supporting continued growth. Backed by Kompass Kapital, Founders Home Service Group takes a collaborative, people-first approach to partnerships. To learn more, please visit www.FoundersHSG.com.

SOURCE Viking Mergers & Acquisitions