Ballantyne Plastic Surgery Acquired by Alexis Miller and Gen3 Innovations Lab Aesthetics and Wellness Group

Deal Facilitated by Viking Mergers & Acquisitions

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ballantyne Plastic Surgery, a long-standing Charlotte aesthetic surgery practice with more than 30 years of history in the community, has been acquired by Alexis Miller and Gen3 Innovations Lab Aesthetics and Wellness Group, with capital partnership from New Majority Capital.

Ballantyne Plastic Surgery has been acquired by Alexis Miller and Gen3 Innovations Lab Aesthetics and Wellness Group, backed by New Majority Capital.

Founded by Thomas G. Liszka, M.D., Ballantyne Plastic Surgery has served the Charlotte community for over three decades from its Ballantyne Corporate Plaza location. Dr. Liszka created an intimate, patient-centered practice offering a full range of surgical and non-surgical aesthetic procedures and has built a loyal patient base and team during his tenure. He decided the time was right to transition ownership to a buyer who could continue investing in the practice's next season of growth.

"Building Ballantyne Plastic Surgery over the past 30-plus years into a practice known for integrity, excellent results, and patient-centered care has been the privilege of my career," Dr. Liszka said. "I'm incredibly proud and thankful for the team we have assembled, the relationships we've built with our patients, and the reputation the practice has earned in Charlotte. I'm equally grateful to hand the practice over to a buyer who shares the commitment and vision to not only sustain what we have built but is well-positioned to take the practice into its next chapter."

"Ballantyne Plastic Surgery represents exactly the kind of business we set out to acquire — an established practice with an outstanding reputation, a talented team, and deep roots in the Charlotte community," said Miller, principal and managing partner of Gen3. "We're honored to build on Dr. Liszka's 30-plus-year legacy and excited to invest in the next chapter alongside our partners at New Majority Capital."

Miller brings more than 20 years of experience in media, entertainment, and emerging technology, including prior roles at TikTok, Facebook, and Adobe, among others, and holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. Her company, Gen3 Innovations Lab Aesthetics and Wellness Group, is an acquisition vehicle pursuing established, cash-flowing businesses through the entrepreneurship-through-acquisition (ETA) model.

The acquisition was completed in partnership with New Majority Capital, an impact investing firm that backs underrepresented entrepreneurs acquiring established small businesses. Miller was drawn to Ballantyne Plastic Surgery for its long-standing reputation, loyal team, and the opportunity to steward a respected Charlotte practice into its next chapter.

This transaction reflects a meaningful trend in Charlotte's healthcare landscape: the orderly transition of long-tenured, founder-led practices to next-generation owner-operators. The deal pairs an experienced operator with mission-aligned capital to preserve and grow a 30-year Charlotte institution rather than absorb it into a larger platform.

The transaction was facilitated by Viking Mergers & Acquisitions advisors Haydn Flores and Ryan Finn, who represented Dr. Liszka throughout the sale process.

"This was a strong outcome because it paired an established founder-led practice with a thoughtful next-generation owner-operator," said Flores. "Dr. Liszka built a respected Charlotte institution, and Ms. Miller brought the experience, vision, and capital partnership needed to carry that legacy forward. For a practice like Ballantyne Plastic Surgery, the right fit matters as much as the transaction itself."

Dr. Liszka is committed to supporting a smooth transition and will provide mentorship and ongoing support to help maintain continuity across the practice.

About Viking Mergers and Acquisitions in Charlotte, N.C.

Viking M&A in Charlotte supports business owners with annual revenues ranging from $2M to $250M. Viking offers complimentary business valuation services, ongoing valuation updates, and comprehensive exit planning and strategy for small and middle-market business owners.

One of the largest and most successful mergers and acquisitions firms in the United States, Viking is headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., and Tampa, F.L. The firm boasts 19 offices strategically positioned across the U.S., providing exceptional brokerage services as well as mergers & acquisitions advisory work. Over the past 30 years, Viking has successfully sold more than 950 businesses, achieving a closing ratio more than three times the industry average. Viking consistently maintains an impressive 85% closing rate, securing sellers an average of 96% of their asking price.

Visit https://www.vikingmergers.com/market/business-brokers-charlotte-nc/ to request a confidential, complimentary business valuation or for more information about selling or buying a business.

SOURCE Viking Mergers & Acquisitions