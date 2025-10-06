AAA® Expands Mediation Services With Launch of AI-Powered Mediator Search Tool

New platform enhances accessibility, transparency, and efficiency in selecting qualified mediators

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Arbitration Association® (AAA), the global leader in alternative dispute resolution (ADR), today announced the launch of its AAAi Mediator Search, a new digital platform designed to improve transparency in mediation and enable users to easily identify and assess mediators based on specific case needs.

In mediation, both parties must agree on a neutral. AAAi Mediator Search simplifies this process by enabling parties to collaboratively identify mediators whose skills, experience, and backgrounds best align with their case.

The search program uses artificial intelligence to identify potential mediators based on a wide range of user-specified criteria, including subject-matter expertise, geographic location, professional background, practice area, language proficiency, and compensation rates. Results are ranked by relevance, and users can view mediator profiles, access resumes directly from the search screen, and file a case from the mediator's unique profile page.

"With the launch of this tool, we're making it easier for people to access mediation – one of the most effective but underused ways to resolve disputes," said Bridget McCormack, president and CEO of the AAA. "Mediation helps parties move forward with dignity, preserve relationships, and stay in control of outcomes. AAAi Mediator Search brings more transparency and simplicity to that process by helping people find the right expert to guide them to resolution."

More than just a search tool, this platform reflects the AAA's broader mission: to provide parties with greater clarity, choice, and confidence in the mediation process – delivered with the quality, neutrality, and professionalism that define the AAA.

"AAAi Mediator Search is an exciting step forward in expanding access to effective and timely dispute resolution," said Tracey Frisch, division vice president of mediation at the AAA. "By making it easier to search our diverse and highly skilled roster of mediators and identify those with the right experience, we're equipping parties – from consumers to global enterprises – with the resources they need to resolve disputes effectively, no matter how complex or specialized."

Later this year, the AAA will launch Mediation Magazine, a new online resource featuring in-depth articles, case studies, and insights from leading practitioners and scholars. The magazine will provide valuable information and serve as a key resource for professional development for the entire mediation community.

By launching these two new resources, the AAA expands its commitment to delivering exceptional service to the parties through the dispute resolution process. The AAA offers in-person, virtual, and hybrid mediation services across a wide range of industries and personal matters.

For more information on the AAAi Mediator Search, visit: https://mediatorsearch.adrapps.org/

About the American Arbitration Association

The not-for-profit AAA is the leading alternative dispute resolution service provider. It has administered more than eight million ADR cases since its founding in 1926. With offices throughout the United States and Singapore, the AAA provides organizations of all sizes in virtually every industry with ADR services and products. For more information, visit www.adr.org/.

