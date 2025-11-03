AAA-ICDR® AI Arbitrator Now Available for Documents-Only Construction Cases

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Arbitration Association®-International Centre for Dispute Resolution® (AAA-ICDR), the global leader in alternative dispute resolution (ADR), today announced that its AI arbitrator is now available for use in two-party, documents-only construction cases, a sector where efficiency and reliable outcomes are vital.

This development marks a significant advancement in arbitration and ADR. The AI arbitrator combines the speed and efficiency of AI with expert human training, judgment and oversight, grounding its decision-making in sound legal reasoning.

With its human-in-the-loop framework, people remain at the core of every decision. Parties serve as the first level of human oversight, reviewing and validating the AI's understanding of their submissions. Once validated, human arbitrators oversee, revise (if needed), confirm, and authorize each outcome before they finalize and issue an award, safeguarding trust, transparency, and due process.

"Integrity and innovation have always defined the AAA-ICDR," said Bridget McCormack, president and CEO of the AAA-ICDR. "Our mission has always been clear: to help parties resolve for better. As technology evolves, we believe it should serve that same purpose. The AI arbitrator does exactly that. By pairing human oversight with AI, we're setting a new standard for fairness, efficiency, and trust. And as we approach our 100th year, this innovation both honors our history and shapes the future of ADR."

Initially available for two-party, documents-only construction cases, the AI arbitrator was trained on AAA construction awards and further refined using expert-labeled examples to prepare it for use in real-world proceedings. Starting with this narrowly defined use case allowed the AAA-ICDR to effectively test and validate the system's accuracy, oversight, and transparency. Beyond the pilot, the AI arbitrator will launch into additional industries, case types and higher value claims. The AAA-ICDR expects to address additional features, such as multi-party proceedings, cross-border elements, and cultural nuances, in future phases of development. These capabilities will be introduced progressively, with thoughtful design and testing to make sure the AI arbitrator continues to meet the AAA-ICDR's standards of fairness, transparency, and due process across diverse contexts.

"The construction industry demands outcomes that are fast, fair, and clear—making it an excellent launchpad for this solution," said Frank Rossi, EVP, chief operations and revenue officer at AAA-ICDR. "We're reshaping expectations for what's possible in dispute avoidance and resolution and paving the way for business leaders across every sector."

The AI arbitrator is governed by rigorous ethics and privacy standards. Participation is voluntary and fully opt-in; parties that opt-out, or with cases outside this initial use case, remain under the traditional AAA-ICDR process, continuing the organization's legacy of trusted neutrality and expertise.

For more information or to file a case using the AI arbitrator: adr.org/ai-arbitrator/

