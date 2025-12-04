New AAA® Education Resources for Self-Represented Parties

Resources provide step-by-step guidance and real-time answers for individuals navigating arbitration without legal counsel.

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Arbitration Association® (AAA), the global leader in alternative dispute resolution (ADR), today announced the launch of two free resources designed to assist non-attorney, self-represented parties in navigating the arbitration process.

The new tools, a Self-Represented AI Chatbook and a comprehensive downloadable e-handbook, make the arbitration process more understandable and accessible for individuals and small businesses (where allowed) without legal counsel, by offering clear, plain-language guidance through each stage of the process.

The AI-powered Chatbook delivers real-time answers to frequently asked questions about arbitration procedures, rules, and case management. Complementing it, the PDF e-handbook offers readers a step-by-step guide through the arbitration process, from filing a case to receiving a final award, empowering them to participate confidently and effectively.

"Launching these tools for self-represented parties strengthens the arbitration process," said Steve Errick, chief development officer at the AAA. "The Self-Represented AI Chatbook, powered by Edtek.AI, is the next evolution of our Chatbook series, following the release earlier this year of an edition designed for attorney advocates. These tools are part of our mission to make dispute resolution more accessible, fair, and efficient for all participants."

The Self-Represented AI Chatbook was authored by Jay E. Grenig and Rocco M. Scanza, who also wrote the advocate edition released earlier this year. This new version provides tailored guidance specifically for individuals and small businesses navigating arbitration without legal counsel.

"Navigating dispute resolution can seem daunting, especially for those who are representing themselves," said Jonathan Weed, assistant vice president at the AAA. "With approximately 30% of AAA cases involving one or more self-represented parties, we recognized the need for accessible, easy-to-understand resources. These new tools are designed to empower participants with the confidence and clarity to present their cases effectively, promoting fairness and efficiency for all."

This initiative marks another milestone in the AAA's broader effort to expand access to justice for all participants in arbitration. It also reflects the organization's ongoing investment in technology-driven solutions that make dispute resolution more transparent, fair, and efficient.

In 2026, the AAA-ICDR Institute™ will introduce additional initiatives to further support self-represented parties, continuing the AAA's mission to provide everyone, regardless of legal representation, with the opportunity to engage fully and effectively in the arbitration process.

For more information, visit: https://www.adr.org/chatbook/non-attorneys

