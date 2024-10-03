AAA-ICDR® Announces Inaugural ICDR India Conference

October 19 conference will unite global arbitration experts and explore critical themes shaping the dispute resolution ecosystem

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Centre for Dispute Resolution® (ICDR®), the international division of the American Arbitration Association® (AAA®), proudly presents the inaugural ICDR India Conference to be held on October 19, 2024, in New Delhi. The conference will unite global arbitration experts and invite them to explore critical themes shaping the dispute resolution ecosystem worldwide.

"India is an economic, talent and innovation powerhouse, and we are thrilled to solidify the ICDR's commitment to Indian parties," said Bridget McCormack, AAA-ICDR president and CEO. "This conference is the next step in strengthening our ties with India's legal and business communities. We are dedicated to playing a pivotal role in assisting Indian businesses in swiftly and effectively resolving cross-border disputes within this dynamic and fast-evolving market."

This landmark event marks the first annual conference hosted by the ICDR in India. It promises a dynamic program featuring discussions with leaders in international commercial arbitration. The conference will feature key sessions on the impact of geopolitical forces on arbitration, the Indian perspective on ad hoc verses institutional arbitration, the growing demand for emergency arbitration and the influence of artificial intelligence on dispute resolution.

"The growing business ties between India, the U.S. and the rest of the world highlight the need for robust dispute resolution frameworks. The ICDR is deeply committed to India, providing tailored arbitration services that leverage technology to address the unique challenges of cross-border transactions effectively," said Thara Gopalan, AAA-ICDR vice president.

Esteemed speakers for the inaugural ICDR India Conference include:

Hon'ble Justice Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha of the Supreme Court of India

of the Supreme Court of Bridget McCormack , president and CEO of AAA-ICDR and former chief justice of the Michigan Supreme Court

, president and CEO of AAA-ICDR and former chief justice of the Michigan Supreme Court George Bermann , professor of law at Columbia Law School

, professor of law at Columbia Law School Justice Nageswara Rao , independent arbitrator

, independent arbitrator Darius Khambatta , senior counsel

, senior counsel Anuradha Dutt , founder and managing partner at DMD Advocates

, founder and managing partner at DMD Advocates Francis Xavier , regional head of dispute resolution at Rajah & Tann Singapore LLP

, regional head of dispute resolution at Rajah & Tann Singapore LLP Dhirendra Negi , partner at JSA Advocates and Solicitors

, partner at JSA Advocates and Solicitors Stephen Strick , independent arbitrator

, independent arbitrator Shankh Sen Gupta, partner and head of disputes practice at Trilegal

Ajay Bhargava , partner at Khaitan & Co.

, partner at Khaitan & Co. Thomas Snider , head of international arbitration at Charles Russell Speechlys

For more information and to register, visit 2024 ICDR India Conference.

About the American Arbitration Association

The not-for-profit AAA is the leading ADR service provider. It has administered more than eight million ADR cases since its founding in 1926. With offices throughout the United States and Singapore, the AAA provides organizations of all sizes in virtually every industry with ADR services and products. For more information, visit www.adr.org.

About the International Centre for Dispute Resolution

The ICDR is the international division of the AAA and the largest international provider of dispute resolution services. Established in 1996, the ICDR serves parties from over 100 countries with multilingual staff experienced in international dispute resolution proceedings and a roster of over 725 arbitrators and mediators. For more information, visit www.icdr.org.

Media Contact:

Michael Clark

American Arbitration Association

+1.212.716.3978

[email protected]

SOURCE American Arbitration Association